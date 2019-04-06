NOTICE OF ANNUAL DISTRICT MEETING AND ELECTION NORTH WARREN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT The Board of Education of the North Warren Central School District, Warren County, New York,HEREBY GIVES NOTICE that the Public Budget Hearing of said school district will be held in the North Warren Central School Library in Chestertown, NY on the 13 th day of May 2019, beginning at 7:00 p.m. AND NOTICE IS ALSO HEREBY GIVEN that a vote will be taken of all those qualified voters ofsaid School District in the North Warren Central School Gymnasium at the Annual District meeting on the 21st of May, 2019, for the purpose of voting upon the matters hereinafter set forth. Polls for the purpose of voting on the following matters will be open between the hours of 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m. 1. Annual Budget2. Proposition: SHALL the Board of Education of the North Warren Central School District be authorized to expend funds from the Capital Reserve Fund which was established on June 9, 2014 (Reserve Fund) pursuant to Education Law 3651, for the following capital improvement projects: upgrades to and the construction of an Accessible Walkway to the Districts Baseball Field, conversion of parking lot lighting at the main campus and the bus maintenance facility to LED Exterior fixtures, installation of an elevator in the schools existing empty elevator shaft, and providing for interior ventilation of the Technology Classroom Welding equipment and cooling for the existing IT closet, and any ancillary or related work required in connection with such projects, and to expend from the Reserve Fund therefore, including preliminary costs and costs incidental thereto, an amount not to exceed the estimated total cost of $551,000.3. Annual Election of the Board of Education AND NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that a copy of the statement of amount of money which will be required for the ensuing year for school purposes, exclusive of public monies, may be obtained by residents of the District during the 14 days immediately preceding the annual meeting, except Saturday, Sunday, or holidays, at the North Warren Central School during the hours of 8:00 a.m. And 3:00 p.m.ABSENTEE BALLOTS: The Board of Education has adopted the procedure allowed under section 2018(b) of the Education Law to permit absentee balloting for eligible district residents.Applications for absentee ballots for the budget vote and election of Board Members may be applied for at the Office of the District Clerk. A list of all persons to whom absentee ballots shall have been issued will be available in said Office of the Clerk on each of the five days prior to the day of elections, except Saturday, Sunday or holidays, and that such list will also be posted at the polling place on the day of the Annual Election and Budget Vote.AND NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that petitions nominating candidates for the office of member of the Board of Education must be filed with the Clerk of the District no later than the 30th day preceding the election at which the candidates so nominated are to be elected. Each petition must be directed to the Clerk of the School District, must be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the School District, and must state the name and residence of the candidate. Petitions must be in the District Office by 5:00 PM on April 22, 2019. There are two (2) vacancies to be filled on the Board of Education.Dated: March 18, 2019 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE NORTH WARREN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WARREN COUNTY, NEW YORK. Judith McAvey, District Clerk

