NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION NORTH CREEK FIRE DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual election of the qualified voters of the North Creek Fire District in the Town of Johnsburg, New York, will be held at the North Creek Volunteer Fire Co., Inc. Fire House, 134 Main Street, North Creek, New York, on December 10, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 o'clock P.M. And (:00 o'clock P.M. For the purpose of:A. Electing one District Commissioner for a five (5) year term commencing January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2025;B. Electing one District Secretary/Treasurer for a three (3) year term commencing January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2023; andC. Voting upon the following two (2) propositions:

PROPOSITION NO. 1Sahll the North Creek Fire District be authorized to expend up to $649,000 in District funds for the purpose of the acquisition of a new Sutphen pumper fire truck, including related preliminary and incidental costs?

PROPOSITION NO. 2 Shall the Bond Resolution authorizing the North Creek Fire District to issue up to $649,000 of serial bonds and/or bond anticipation notes of the District to pay the cost of the acquisition of a new Sutphen pumper fire truck, including related preliminary and incidental costs, be approved?Every elector of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, New York, who is a registered voter of the Town and who has resided in the North Creek Fire District for the 30 days immediately before the date of the annual election shall be qualified to vote. A complete copy of the Bond Resolution may be obtained from the District Secretary/Treasurer.

Dated:10/16/2019

By: William Thomas

North Creek Fire District Secretary/Treasurer

NE-11/02-11/09/2019-2TC-231262|