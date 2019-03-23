NOTICE OF BOCES ANNUAL MEETING Please take notice that the BOARD OF COOPERATIVE EDUCATIONAL SERVICES OF THE SOLE SUPERVISORY DISTRICT OF CLINTON-ESSEX-WARREN-WASHINGTON COUNTIES (Champlain Valley Educational Services) will hold the annual meeting of the members of the Boards of Education of its component school districts on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., at the Yandon-Dillon Center in Mineville. The Board of Cooperative Educational Services will present its tentative administrative, capital and program budgets for 2019-20 to the members of the Boards of Education of component school districts in attendance at such Annual Meeting, for their review. The following are summaries of the tentative administrative, capital and program budgets. The amounts stated are based on current estimates and may be subject to change. Copies of the complete tentative administrative, capital and program budgets will be available for inspection by the public between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Administrative Office of the District Superintendent of Champlain Valley Educational Services, 518 Rugar Street, Plattsburgh, commencing on March 29, 2019.SUMMARY OF TENTATIVE ADMINISTRATIVE BUDGETTotal Personnel Services (Salaries of all Central Administrative and Supervisory Personnel) $571,664.00Total Employee & Retiree Benefits (Benefits of Central Administrative, Supervisory Personnel and all Retirees) $4,777,096.00Equipment $0.00Supplies and Materials $10,353.00Revenue Note Interest $0.00Total Contract Expense $239,025.00Net Transfers (other than capital $139,050.00TOTAL ADMINISTRATIVE BUDGET $5,737,188.00(Compensation of District Superintendent of Schools)State Salary $43,499.00CVES Salary $130,939.00Social Security $10,769.00Teacher Retirement $11,364.00Health Insurance $23,235.00Unemployment Insurance $257.00Workers' Compensation $898.00Life/Disability Insurance $2,000.00SUMMARY OF TENTATIVE CAPITAL BUDGET Transfer To Capital Fund $308,405.00Rental of Facilities $166,451.00TOTAL CAPITAL BUDGET $474,856.00SUMMARY OF TENTATIVE PROGRAM BUDGETOccupational Instruction$8,288,137.00Instruction of Students with Disabilities $13,009,788.00Itinerant Services $1,626,195.00General Instruction $799,895.00Instructional Support $2,507,244.00Other Services $7,006,404.00TOTAL PROGRAM BUDGET $33,237,663.00TOTAL CVES BUDGET $39,449,707.00VN-3/23-04/06/2019-3TC-212715|