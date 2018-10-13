ANNUAL PRELIMINARY BUDGET PUBLIC HEARINGNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Preliminary Budget of the Town of North Hudson for the year 2019 has been completed and filed in the Office of the Town Clerk of the Town of North Hudson. The North Hudson Town Board will hold a Public Hearing at the North Hudson Town Hall, North Hudson, New York, Essex County, on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 6:15 p.m. to review the Preliminary Budget. Any person may be heard, in favor or against, any item or items therein contained.The proposed salaries of the Supervisor, Town Clerk, Tax Collector, Highway Superintendent, Justice and each member of the Town Board are as follows:Town Councilman (each): $4,900.00Supervisor: $20,400.00Town Clerk: $9,500.00Tax Collector $5,200.00Town Justice: $22,500.00Highway Superintendent: $44,600.00By order of the North Hudson Town Board, a copy of the Preliminary Budget is available at the office of the Town Clerk, where it may be inspected by any interested persons during regular hours.The regular Monthly Town Board Meeting will follow immediately after.Sarah VinskusNorth Hudson Town ClerkTT-10/13/2018-1TC-198656|