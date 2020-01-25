BAZAAR TRADER, LLC DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on December 12, 2019.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 60 Smithfield Boulevard, Plattsburgh, New York 12901.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.

NC-01/25-02/29/2020-6TC-238715|