ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION FOR A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY named BDMN Properties, LLC ("LLC") were filed with the Department of State on December 16, 2019. The LLC's office will be in Warren County. The Secretary of State has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served, and the post office address to which the Secretary of State shall mail process is PO Box 4388, Queensbury, NY 12804. The LLC's purpose is to engage in any lawful act or activities.

NE-02/01-03/07/2020-6TC-239241|