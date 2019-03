BECHARD'S SUGAR HOUSE, LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 2/19/2019. Office in Clinton Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to Marvin Bechard & Tammy Pinsonneault, 61 Sanger Lane, West Chazy, NY 12992, which is also the principal business location. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. NC-03/09-04/13/2019-6TC-211602|