BID NOTICE, SURPLUS EQUIPMENT The Westport Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners by resolution on 3/19/2019 has declared the following as surplus and available by sealed bidding process:

x2 old portable pumps

x2 Winco generators

Being offered As Is. For more information contact Jim Rule at 518-578-0934All bids must be in a sealed envelope, clearly marked with name of the item(s). Sealed bids should be sent to Board of Fire Commissioners, P.O. Box 134, Westport, NY 12993, and received no later than 4:00 PM on May 17, 2019. Westport Fire District is not responsible for lost or misdirected mail. The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and or all bids. Any bids received after the closing date will be returned to the sender unopened. All equipment must be paid for and picked up within 7 (seven) days of bid award. Bids will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Westport Town Hall located at 22 Champlain Avenue, Westport NY 12993. By Order of the Westport Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners

Zoe Sherman, Secretary

April 15, 2019

VN-4/27/2019-1TC-215586|