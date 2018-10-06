TICONDEROGA TOWN/VILLAGE JOINT FIRE DISTRICT P. O. Box 127 - 60 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 Bid Specifications for Fleet ServiceThe Ticonderoga Town/Village Joint Fire District is seeking sealed bids for service and repair of the Ticonderoga Fire District vehicles. To bid this project you must be certified to service aerial apparatus. The District requests the following to be bid:*Hourly Rate Normal*Hourly Rate Emergency (after hours) include the specific hours and days that are considered Emergency.*Normal regular annual service includes: Lube and Filter, grease all fittings, brake adjustments, correct air pressure, tread depth, tread wear, all lights including emergency and non-emergency, wipers, check all hydraulic hoses for leaks and deficiencies, all fluid levels topped off. Also included is the service of the fire pump*Once annual services or any repairs are made a detailed report shall be sent via email to the District within 24 hours. An oral report shall be given to the Chief or his designee when completed.*Show any additional charges*All bids must remain valid for a period of 90 days.*Any change to pricing structure bid shall require notification in writing to the Board of Fire Commissioners 30 days prior to price change being effective. The Board may reject or refuse any price increases as it sees fit.*The District requires an oil analysis done on all oil changesAll oil changes shall be completed in the month of April.*All vehicles shall be inspected in October and will include: grease all fittings, brake adjustments, correct air pressure, tread depth, tread wear, all lights including emergency and non-emergency, wipers, check all hydraulic hoses for leaks and deficiencies, all fluid levels topped off.*All deficiencies shall be sent in writing to the District with a quote of all required and suggested repairs including parts and labor prior to repairs being made unless so authorized by the Board of Fire Commissioners.*This bid will be valid from January 1, 2019 until December 31, 2019 unless so revoked by either party.*All bids shall be sent to: Ticonderoga Fire District, P.O. Box 127, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 and be clearly marked: SEALED BID: REPAIRS. Bids shall be submitted by November 16, 2018*Detailed specifications and requirements can be obtained by contacting Fire Chief Matthew Watts at 518-524-1742 or email at tfd911@nycap.rr.comTT-10/6/2018-1TC-198040|