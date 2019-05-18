KEENE VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT, invites submission of bids for demolition and replacement of a disability Ramp for the Firehouse at 15 Market Street, Keene Valley, NY 12943. Bids for this construction work will be received until 7:00 pm May 28, 2019 at the Keene Valley Fire House, 15 Market Street, POB 508, Keene Valley, NY 12943, at which time they will be publicly read aloud.The work will consist generally of removing the old ramp and entry way to the firehouse, replacing with new pressure treated wood for frame work, with trex composite decking for ramp and entry way, Black ADA compliant railing 36" high. Back fill between ramp and firehouse with landscape stone.The Keene Valley Fire District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to accept the bid best suited for its specific needs. Bidding shall be in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.Bids will be binding for 60 days from bid opening.Date: May 8, 2019Dawn Ormsby, SecretaryBoard of Fire CommissionersKeene Valley Fire DistrictVN-05/18/2019-1TC-217957|