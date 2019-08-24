PUBLICATION NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

1. The name of the limited liability company (hereinafter referred to as the Company) is BILLY C. PROPERTIES, LLC

2. The Articles of Organization of the Company were filed with the Secretary of State on August 13, 2019.

3. The county within New York in which the office of the Company is to be located is Warren County.

4. The Secretary of State of the State of New York has been designated as the agent upon whom process against the Company may be served. The post office address to which the Secretary of State shall mail process is: 2629 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

5. The latest date on which the Company is to dissolve is December 31, 2118.6. The purpose of the Company is real estate holdings and any other lawful business.

