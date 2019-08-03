NOTICE OF FORMATION OF BIRDS EYE FINISHING LLC. Art/Org filed 3/18/19. Ofc loc. Warren Cty. SSNY desig. for svc/proc & shall mail to 31 Fulton St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Purpose: Any lawful activity.NE-08/03-09/07/2019-6TC-224365|
NOTICE OF FORMATION OF BIRDS EYE FINISHING LLC. Art/Org filed 3/18/19. Ofc loc. Warren Cty. SSNY desig. for svc/proc & shall mail to 31 Fulton St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Purpose: Any lawful activity.NE-08/03-09/07/2019-6TC-224365|
©2019 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.