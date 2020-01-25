Black Sheep Gardens LLC. Filed 10/15/19. Office: Clinton Co. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: Leah Mcdaniel, 1118 Cumberland Head Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Purpose: General.
NC-01/25-02/29/2020-238717|
Black Sheep Gardens LLC. Filed 10/15/19. Office: Clinton Co. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: Leah Mcdaniel, 1118 Cumberland Head Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Purpose: General.
NC-01/25-02/29/2020-238717|
©2019 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.