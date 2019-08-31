PUBLIC NOTICE: Blue Sky Towers, LLC is proposing to build a 158 foot cellular communications monopole (overall height with lightning rod) and equipment compound at 425 Felton Rd, Schuyler Falls, Clinton County, NY 12985. Public comments from any interested party on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places and/or specific reason the proposed action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment, may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Tectonic Engineering, Lori Bart, 70 Pleasant Hill Road, Mountainville, New York 10953. (845) 534-5959, lbart@tectonicengineering.com. Please respond within 30 days if you wish to comment.

NC-08/31/2019-1TC-226480|