PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 19th day of June, 2019, the Board of Supervisors of Warren County adopted Local Law No. 6 of 2019 entitled A Local Law to Establish a Sustainable Energy Loan Program (Open C-Pace) in Warren County.

The intent of this local law is to achieve energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate the effect of global climate change, and advance a clean energy economy. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AMANDA ALLEN, CLERK

