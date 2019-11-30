LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Warren County, New York, on November 15, 2019, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which said County is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.Dated: November 15, 2019 SUMMARY OF REFUNDING BOND RESOLUTION DATED NOVEMBER 15, 2019 REFUNDING BOND RESOLUTION OF THE COUNTY OF WARREN, NEW YORK, ADOPTED NOVEMBER 15, 2019, AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE PURSUANT TO SECTION 90.10 OF THE LOCAL FINANCE LAW OF REFUNDING BONDS, TO BE DESIGNATED SUBSTANTIALLY "PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING (SERIAL) BONDS", AND PROVIDING FOR OTHER MATTERS IN RELATION THERETO AND THE PAYMENT OF THE BONDS TO BE REFUNDED THEREBY.WHEREAS, the County of Warren, New York (hereinafter, the "County") heretofore issued bonds in 2009 to the New York State Municipal Bond Bank Agency ("MBBA") (the "Refunded Bonds"); and WHEREAS, it would be in the public interest to refund all or a portion of the outstanding principal balance of the Refunded Bonds maturing in 2020 and thereafter by the issuance of refunding bonds pursuant to Section 90.10 of the Local Finance Law; and WHEREAS, such refunding will only be undertaken if it results in present value savings in debt service as required by Section 90.10 of the Local Finance Law; now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, by the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, as follows:

Section 1. For the object or purpose of refunding the outstanding principal balance of the Refunded Bonds as more fully set forth in the Refunding Financial Plan (hereinafter defined), including providing moneys which, together with the interest earned from the investment of certain of the proceeds of the refunding bonds herein authorized, shall be sufficient to pay (i) the principal amount of such Refunded Bonds, (ii) the aggregate amount of unmatured interest payable on such Refunded Bonds to and including the date on which the Refunded Bonds which are callable are to be called prior to their respective maturities in accordance with the refunding financial plan, as hereinafter defined, as well as any prepayment premium, (iii) the costs and expenses incidental to the issuance of the refunding bonds herein authorized, including the development of the refunding financial plan, as hereinafter defined, compensation to the underwriter or underwriters, as hereinafter defined, costs and expenses of executing and performing the terms and conditions of the escrow contract or contracts, as hereinafter defined, and fees and charges of the escrow holder or holders, as hereinafter mentioned, and (iv) the premium or premiums for a policy or policies of municipal bond insurance or cost or costs of other credit enhancement facility or facilities, for the refunding bonds herein authorized, or any portion thereof, there are hereby authorized to be issued not exceeding $15,800,000 refunding serial bonds of the County pursuant to the provisions of Section 90.10 of the Local Finance Law (the "Refunding Bonds"), it being anticipated that the amount of Refunding Bonds actually to be issued will be approximately $13,335,000, as provided in Section 4 hereof. The Refunding Bonds described herein are hereby authorized to be consolidated for purposes of sale in one or more refunding serial bond issues.

Section 2. The Refunding Bonds may be subject to redemption prior to maturity upon such terms as the County Treasurer shall prescribe, which terms shall be in compliance with the requirements of Section 53.00 (b) of the Local Finance Law. Principal and interest on the Refunding Bonds will be payable in lawful money of the United States of America. The County Treasurer is hereby further delegated all powers of this Board of Supervisors with respect to agreements for credit enhancement, derived from and pursuant to Section 168.00 of the Local Finance Law, for said Refunding Bonds, including, but not limited to the determination of the provider of such credit enhancement facility or facilities and the terms and contents of any agreement or agreements related thereto.

Section 3. It is hereby determined that:(a) the maximum amount of the Refunding Bonds authorized to be issued pursuant to this resolution does not exceed the limitation imposed by subdivision 1 of paragraph b of Section 90.10 of the Local Finance Law;(b) the maximum period of probable usefulness permitted by law at the time of the issuance of the Refunded Bonds for each object or purpose for which such Refunded Bonds were issued is as specified in the Refunded Bond Certificates which are incorporated herein by reference (available for inspection at the office of the County Clerk during normal business hours);(c) the last installment of the Refunding Bonds will mature not later than the expiration of the respective period of probable usefulness of the objects or purposes for which said Refunded Bonds were issued in accordance with the provisions of paragraph c of Section 90.10 of the Local Finance Law;(d) the estimated present value of the total debt service savings anticipated as a result of the issuance of the Refunding Bonds, computed in accordance with the provisions of subdivision 2 of paragraph b of Section 90.10 of the Local Finance Law, with regard to the Refunded Bonds is approximately $2,889,778, as shown in the Refunding Financial Plan described in Section 4 hereof.

Section 4. The financial plan for the refunding authorized by this resolution (the "Refunding Financial Plan"), showing the sources and amounts of all moneys required to accomplish such refunding, the estimated present value of the total debt service savings and the basis for the computation of the aforesaid estimated present value of total debt service savings, are set forth in Exhibit A attached to the full text of this resolution on file at the office of the County Clerk and available for inspection during normal business hours.

Section 5. The County Treasurer is hereby authorized and directed to enter into an escrow contract or contracts (collectively the "Escrow Contract") with a bank or trust company, or with banks or trust companies, located and authorized to do business in this State as said County Treasurer shall designate (collectively the "Escrow Holder") for the purpose of having the Escrow Holder act, in connection with the Refunding Bonds, as the escrow holder to perform the services described in Section 90.10 of the Local Finance Law.

Section 6. The faith and credit of said County of Warren, New York, are hereby irrevocably pledged to the payment of the principal of and interest on the Refunding Bonds as the same become due and payable. An annual appropriation shall be made in each year sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds becoming due and payable in such year. There shall be annually levied on all the taxable real property in said County a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such Refunding Bonds as the same become due and payable.

Section 7. All of the proceeds from the sale of the Refunding Bonds, including the premium, if any, but excluding accrued interest thereon, shall immediately upon receipt thereof be placed in escrow with the Escrow Holder for the Refunded Bonds. Accrued interest on the Refunding Bonds shall be paid to the County to be expended to pay interest on the Refunding Bonds.

Section 8. Notwithstanding any other provision of this resolution, so long as any of the Refunding Bonds shall be outstanding, the County shall not use, or permit the use of, any proceeds from the sale of the Refunding Bonds in any manner which would cause the Refunding Bonds to be an "arbitrage bond" as defined in Section 148 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and, to the extent applicable, the Regulations promulgated by the United States Treasury Department thereunder.

Section 9. In accordance with the provisions of Section 53.00 and of paragraph h of Section 90.10 of the Local Finance Law, in the event such bonds are refunded, the County hereby elects to call in and redeem each Refunded Bond which the County Treasurer shall determine to be refunded at the earliest call date available.

Section 10. The Refunding Bonds shall be sold at public or private sale to such underwriter selected by the County Treasurer (the "Underwriter") for purchase prices to be determined by the County Treasurer, plus accrued interest from the date or dates of the Refunding Bonds to the date or dates of the delivery of and payment for the Refunding Bonds, subject to approval by the State Comptroller.

Section 11. The County Treasurer and all other officers, employees and agents of the County are hereby authorized and directed for and on behalf of the County to execute and deliver all certificates and other documents, perform all acts and do all things required or contemplated to be executed, performed or done by this resolution or any document or agreement approved hereby.

Section 12. All other matters pertaining to the terms and issuance of the Refunding Bonds shall be determined by the County Treasurer and all powers in connection thereof are hereby delegated to the County Treasurer.

Section 13. The validity of the Refunding Bonds may be contested only if:1. Such obligations are authorized for an object or purpose for which said County is not authorized to expend money, or 2. The provisions of law which should be complied with at the date of publication of this resolution are not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of such publication, or3. Such obligations are authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

Section 14. A summary of this resolution, which takes effect immediately, shall be published in the official newspaper of said County, together with a notice of the County Clerk in substantially the form provided in Section 81.00 of the Local Finance Law.

A COPY OF THE COMPLETE TEXT OF THIS RESOLUTION TOGETHER WITH ALL EXHIBITS IS ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE LEGISLATURE WHERE IT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS.

NE-11/30/2019-1TC-234214|