NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering an amendment and extension of an option agreement between the Economic Development Corporation and Warren County.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors on November 1, 2019, a public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors at the Supervisors' Rooms in the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Queensbury, New York, on November 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at which time and place all persons interested in the matter of such amendment and extension of the option agreement will be heard concerning the same. A copy of the amended option agreement is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.By Order of the Board of Supervisors.

Dated: November 1, 2019

