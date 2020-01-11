REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL Boquet Valley Central School District is seeking requests for proposal for architectural/engineering services to assist the District in selecting an appropriate firm to provide comprehensive architectural and engineering services an to assist the District with miscellaneous professional services as well as preparing for the BVCSD new building capital project. Proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly labeled "Architectural/Engineering Services Proposal" to the BVCS District Clerk by close of business on Friday, February 14, 2020. The Boquet Valley Central School Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Jana Atwell, District Clerk at 518-962-8244, jatwell@boquetvalleycsd.org or by visiting the District website www.boquetvalleycsd.org.

