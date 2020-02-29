BOQUET VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT is seeking requests for proposals for School Physician and School Tax Collector for the 2020-2021 school year. All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope to the Boquet Valley Central School Office of the District Clerk 25 Sisco Street Westport, NY 12993 by 1:00 PM on Friday, March 13,2020. The sealed envelope must be clearly labeled School Physician Proposal or School Tax Collector Proposal. The Boquet Valley Central School Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Jana Atwell, District Clerk at 518-962-8244 or jatwell@boquetvalleycsd.org.

VN-02/29/2020-1TC-241100|