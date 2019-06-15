BOSWELL-DAVIES PROPERTIES LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on June 3, 2019.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 47 Elm Street, Peru, New York 12972.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-06/15-07/20/2019-6TC-220165|