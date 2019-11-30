NOTICE OF BOND RESOLUTION The resolution, a copy of which is published herewith, was adopted on November 14, 2019. The validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Bouquet Valley Central School District is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the constitution.SUMMARY OF BOND RESOLUTION A Resolution adopted by the Board of Education of the Bouquet Valley Central School District, Essex County, New York (the "District") on November 14, 2019 authorized the District to pay CEWW BOCES $982,240 as the Districts share of a capital project consisting of acquisition of approximately 17 acres of land and related buildings and structures comprising the CEWW BOCESs Satellite Branch Campus, 518 Rugar Street, Plattsburgh, New York (the Satellite Branch Campus) which the CEWW BOCES currently leases and approximately 20 acres adjacent thereto for future expansion, the construction of certain renovations, alterations, additions and improvements to the buildings and structures located at the CEWW BOCESs Plattsburgh Main Campus at 1585 Military Turnpike Ext., Plattsburgh, New York, the Satellite Branch Campus and the Mineville Campus, 3092 Plank Road, Mineville, New York, including related demolition, construction, renovations, site improvements, furnishings, fixtures and equipment required for such purposes, architectural fees and other incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $29,850,000, including preliminary costs and costs incidental thereto and the financing thereof. The estimated total cost of the Districts allocable share is $982,240.00 and the plan of financing includes the issuance of serial bonds in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $982,240.00, and the levy and collection of taxes on all the taxable real property in the District to pay the principal of the bonds and the interest thereon as the same shall become due and payable, subject to applicable amounts of state assistance available or to any revenues available for such purpose from any other source. Under the Local Finance Law, the Project has a period of probable usefulness of thirty (30) years. Such resolution shall be kept available for public inspection in the District Offices during regular business hours for twenty days following this publication.

