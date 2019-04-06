NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Budget Hearing of the inhabitants of the Newcomb Central School District, Newcomb New York, qualified to vote at school meetings in said district, will be held at the schoolhouse in said district on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. for the transaction of such business as is authorized by the Education Law.NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required for the ensuing year for school purposes, exclusive of public monies, may be obtained by any taxpayer in the district during the seven days immediately preceding the Budget Hearing, except Saturday, Sunday, or holidays at the school during reasonable hours. A report of tax exemptions, showing how much of the total assessed value on the final assessment roll or rolls used in that budgetary process is exempt from taxation, shall be annexed to the budget document.NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that petitions nominating candidates to fill the expired term of George Damasevitz for a five (5) year office and the unexpired term of Susan Goodspeed (currently filled by Lori DeMars) for the remaining three (3) year office as members of the Board of Education must be filed with the clerk of the district no later than April 22, 2019.Each petition must be directed to the clerk of the district, must be signed by at least twenty-five qualified voters of the district, must state the residence of each signer and must state the name and residence of the candidate.NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that voting on the proposed budget for the 2019-2020 school year, the following proposition and for members of the Board of Education will take place on May 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at the Newcomb Central School.RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of the Newcomb Central School District, Essex County, New York (the District) shall be authorized to undertake a capital improvement project consisting of the construction of alterations, renovations and improvements to the Districts existing school building and an addition to the main office consisting of a security vestibule and canopy, site improvements for various school purposes and other appurtenant and related improvements, and the acquisition of original furnishings, equipment, machinery and apparatus, all at a total estimated cost not to exceed $2,700,000.00 with such cost being raised by a tax upon the taxable property of said District to be levied and collected in annual installments as provided in Section 416 of the Education Law, with such tax to be offset by State aid available therefore, and in anticipation of such tax, by obligations of said District as may be necessary.Absentee ballots are available for qualified voters, who on the day of the Election/Budget vote, will be absent from the Newcomb Central School District because of duties, occupation, business, illness, physical disability, studies or vacation.Application for an absentee ballot must be received by the district clerk or designee at least seven days before the election/budget vote if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter.A list of persons to whom absentee ballots have been issued will be available for inspection in the district office during each of the five days prior to the day of the election except Saturday, Sunday, or holidays, and this list also will be posted at the polling place on the day of the election/budget vote.An absentee ballot must reach the office of the district clerk/designee not later than 3:00 p.m. on the day of the election. Qualifications of a voter:A. Citizen of the United StatesB. 18 years of age or olderC. Resident of the district for 30 days or more prior to the vote Melissa Yandon, Clerk Board of Education Newcomb Central School Newcomb, New York 12852 March 2019

NE-04/6,4/20,4/27,5/4/2019-4TC-213983|