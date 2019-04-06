ANNUAL SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC HEARING, BUDGET VOTE AND ANNUAL ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Public Hearing of the qualified voters of the Keene Central School District, Essex County, New York will be held at the school in Keene Valley on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 6:30 PM for the purpose of presenting a budget for the school year 2019 - 2020. NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN, that Voting for said budget, for the capital project proposition described below, and for two (2) school board members, by the qualified voters of said district, will be held on Tuesday, May 21,2019 between the hours of 12 noon and 8:00 PM at the school in Keene Valley. NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN, that copies of the proposed budget including an estimate of the amount of money which will be required for school purposes, exclusive of public monies, may be obtained at the Keene Central School from 9AM to 3PM weekdays or viewed on our website www.keenecentralschool.org. NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN, that applications for absentee ballots can be obtained and must be submitted to the Clerk of the District, Cynthia Summo, no later than May 7, 2019 if ballot is to be mailed OR no later than May 15, 2019 if ballot is to be acquired in person. The Clerk may accept absentee ballots until 5 PM only, May 21, 2019.NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN, that the petitions nominating the candidates for the office of the Board of Education must be filed with the Clerk of the District not later than April 22, 2019. Petition forms are available at the office of the Superintendent. The following vacancies are to be filled on the Board of Education:EXPIRED TERM - incumbent, Anna Whitney - term 3 years expires on 6/30/21.EXPIRED TERM - incumbent, John Haverlick - term 3 years expires on 6/30/21.The petitions must be directed to the Clerk of the District, Cynthia Summo, must be signed by at least twenty-five (25) qualified voters of the district, and must state the name and residence of the candidate. NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN, that the following capital project proposition will be submitted to the qualified voters of said district at the annual vote and election on May 21, 2019:

