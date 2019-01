C. Racine LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 11/9/2018. Office in Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to 140 W Hill Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.NC-01/26-03/02/2019-6TC-207314|