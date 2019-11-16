NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC )Name: Camp Brindley, LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on November 5, 2019 Office Location: Hamilton County. The SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to the LLC at: Anthony A. Marrone, II, Esq., 506 East Washington Street, Suite A, Syracuse, New York 13202. Purpose: To engage in any lawful act or activity.

VN-11/16-12/21/2019-6TC-233200|