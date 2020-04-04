NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF CAPITAL ROCK DRILLING AND BLASTING LLC. Authority filed with NY Secy of State (SSNY) on 3/16/20. Office location: Essex County. LLC formed in New Hampshire (NH) on 10/4/10. SSNY is designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 28 Liberty St, NY, NY 10005. NH address of LLC: 306 River Rd, New Boston, NH 03070. Cert. of Formation filed with NH Secy of State, 107 N. Main St, Concord, NH 03301. The name and address of the Reg. Agent is C T Corporation System, 28 Liberty St, NY, NY 10005. Purpose: any lawful activity

TT-04/04-05/09/2020-6TC-243185|