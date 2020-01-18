NOTICE OF 2020 REGULAR MONTHLY MEETINGS CHAMPLAIN FIRE DISTRICT

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, pursuant to provisions of Section 94 of the Public Officers Law of the State of New York, notification is being given to the news media that the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Champlain Fire District will hold its regular monthly meetings for the year 2020 on the third Tuesday of each month at 7:00 pm at the Champlain Fire District Office, located at 152 Elm Street in Champlain, NY. These meetings are open to the public./s/ Tami Trembley Administrative Coordinator Champlain Fire District

NC-01/18/2020-1TC-237883|