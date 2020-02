LEGAL NOTICE OF BUILDING COMMITTEE MEETING CHAMPLAIN FIRE DISTRICT A Building Committee Meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 4:30 pm to discuss the ongoing building project. This is a public meeting to be conducted at the Champlain Fire Station, located at 162 Elm Street, Champlain, NY

/s/ Tami Trembley

Administrative Coordinator Champlain Fire District

1/24/2020

