NOTICE OF REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING CHANGE CHAMPLAIN FIRE DISTRICT

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, pursuant to provisions of Section 104 of the Public Officers Law of the State of New York, notification is being given to the news media that the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Champlain Fire District has rescheduled its regular monthly meeting for the month of April 2020. The meeting will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Champlain Fire District Office, located at 152 Elm Street, Champlain, New York. This meeting is open to the public

./s/ Tami Trembley

Administrative Coordinator

Champlain Fire District

NC-03/28/2020-1TC-243157|