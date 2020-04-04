NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION Champlain Fire District in the Town of Champlain, Clinton County, New York

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Section 38.00 of the Local Finance Law and Section 179 of the Town Law, a Special Election of the qualified voters of Champlain Fire District in the Town of Champlain, Clinton County, New York, will be held at the Fire Station, 162 Elm Street, in Champlain, NewYork, in said Fire District, on the 5th day of May, 2020, between the hours of 6:00 o'clock P.M. and 9:00 o'clock P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of voting by paper ballot upon the adoption or rejection of the following resolution:

Bond ResolutionBOND RESOLUTION DATED MARCH 17, 2020.

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF AN ADDITIONAL $800,000 SERIAL BONDS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF AN ADDITION TO THE FIRE STATION FOR THE CHAMPLAIN FIRE DISTRICT IN THE TOWN OF CHAMPLAIN, CLINTON COUNTY, NEW YORK, AT A revised MAXIMUM ESTIMATED COST OF $5,315,337, TO PAY THE COST THEREOF.

WHEREAS, all conditions precedent to the financing of the capital project hereinafter described, including compliance with the provisions of the State Environmental Quality Review Act, have been performed; andWHEREAS, it is now desired to authorize said capital project and its financing; NOW, THEREFORE,BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Fire Commissioners of Champlain Fire District in the Town of Champlain, Clinton County, NewYork, as follows:

Section 1. The construction of an addition to the Fire Station at 162 Elm Street, in Champlain, NewYork, including site improvements, and original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, for the Champlain Fire District in the Town of Champlain, Clinton County, New York, is hereby authorized at a revised maximum estimated cost of $5,315,337.

Section 2. SEQRA DETERMINATION/NEGATIVE DECLARATION: It has heretofore been determined that this project constitutes an Unlisted Action for purposes of the State Environmental Quality Review Act which, it has been determined, will not result in any significant adverse environmental impact.

Section 3. The plan for the financing of such maximum estimated cost is as follows: (a) by the issuance of $3,865,337 serial bonds of said Fire District authorized to be issued therefor pursuant to the provisions of the bond resolution dated and duly adopted February 26, 2019; provided, however the amount of serial bonds to be issued shall be reduced by the receipt of any grant-in-aid therefor; and

(b) by the expenditure of $650,000 Building Reserve Fund monies, which expenditure was authorized therefor by said bond resolution; and

(c) by issuance of an additional $800,000 serial bonds of said Fire District hereby authorized to be issued therefor pursuant to the provisions of the Local Finance Law.

Section 4. It is hereby determined that the period of probable usefulness of the aforesaid specific object or purpose is twenty-five years pursuant to subdivision 12(a)(1) of paragraph a of Section 11.00 of the Local Finance Law.

Section 5. The faith and credit of said Champlain Fire District in the Town of Champlain, Clinton County, New York, are hereby irrevocably pledged for the payment of the principal of and interest on such bonds as the same respectively become due and payable. An annual appropriation shall be made in each year sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds becoming due and payable in such year. There shall annually be levied on all the taxable real property in said Fire District, a tax without limitation as to rate or amount sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds as the same become due and payable.

Section 6. Subject to the provisions of the Local Finance Law, the power to authorize the issuance of and to sell bond anticipation notes in anticipation of the issuance and sale of the serial bonds herein authorized, including renewals of such notes, is hereby delegated to the Fire District Treasurer, the chief fiscal officer. Such notes shall be of such terms, form and contents, and shall be sold in such manner, as may be prescribed by said Fire District Treasurer, consistent with the provisions of the Local Finance Law.

Section 7. All other matters except as provided herein relating to the serial bonds herein authorized including the date, denominations, maturities and interest payment dates, within the limitations prescribed herein and the manner of execution of the same, including the consolidation with other issues, and also the ability to issue serial bonds with substantially level or declining annual debt service, shall be determined by the Fire District Treasurer, the chief fiscal officer of such Fire District. Such bonds shall contain substantially the recital of validity clause provided for in Section 52.00 of the Local Finance Law and shall otherwise be in such forth and contain such recitals, in addition to those required by Section 51.00 of the Local Finance Law, as the Fire District Treasurer shall determine consistent with the provisions of the Local Finance Law.

Section 8. The validity of such bonds and bond anticipation notes may be contested only if:

a) Such obligations are authorized for an object or purpose for which said Fire District is not authorized to expend money, or

b) The provisions of law which should be complied with at the date of publication of this resolution are not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of such publication, or

c) Such obligations are authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

Section 9. This resolution shall constitute a statement of official intent for purposes of Treasury Regulations Section 1.150-2. Other than as specified in this resolution, no monies are, or are reasonably expected to be, reserved, allocated on a long-term basis, or otherwise set aside with respect to the permanent funding of the object or purpose described herein.

Section 10. Upon this resolution taking effect, the same shall be published in summary form in the official newspaper of said Fire District for such purpose, together with a notice of the Fire District Secretary in substantially the form provided in Section 81.00 of the Local Finance Law.

Section 11. This resolution is adopted subject to approval at a Special Election of said Fire District to be held on May 5, 2020.

The polls will be kept open for the purpose of voting during the aforesaid hours, and the proposition will be in substantially the following form, to-wit:PROPOSITION

Shall the bond resolution entitled: "BOND RESOLUTION DATED MARCH 17, 2020. A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF AN ADDITIONAL $800,000 SERIAL BONDS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF AN ADDITION TO THE FIRE STATION FOR THE CHAMPLAIN FIRE DISTRICT IN THE TOWN OF CHAMPLAIN, CLINTON COUNTY, NEW YORK, AT A revised MAXIMUM ESTIMATED COST OF $5,315,337, TO PAY THE COST THEREOF.", duly adopted by the Board of Fire Commissioners of said Fire District on the 17th day of March, 2020, be approved?Pursuant to subdivision 4 of Section 179 of the Town Law, every elector of the Town of Champlain who shall be a registered voter of such Town and who shall have resided in the Fire District for the period of thirty days next preceding the election which is the subject of this notice shall be qualified to vote upon such proposition.

Dated: Champlain, New York,March 17, 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS OF CHAMPLAIN FIRE DISTRICT IN THE TOWN OF CHAMPLAIN, CLINTON COUNTY, NEW YORK

Dale Tetreault

Fire District Secretary

