NOTICE OF FORMATION OF CHAMPLAIN VALLEY DIVERSIFIED GROUP LLC(PURSUANT TO SECTION 203 OF THE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY LAW)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Articles of Organization of Champlain Valley Diversified Group LLC (the Company) were filed with the Secretary of State of the State of New York on June 19, 2019.The Company is being formed for any lawful business purpose and shall have all the powers set forth in Section 202(a) - 202(q) of the New York Limited Liability Company Law.The office of the Company is to be located in the County of Clinton, State of New York, with offices located at 8 Jubert Lane, Plattsburgh, New York 12901. The Secretary of State has been designated as the agent of the Company upon who process against the Company may be served. The post office address to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the Company served upon such Secretary of State is: 8 Jubert Lane, Plattsburgh, New York 12901.

NC-09/14-10/19/2019-6TC-221373|