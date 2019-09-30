Charles Frances Beeman Jr. born August 5, 1971 died September 20, 2019 at his home in Witherbee, NY. Charlie (Char) was the son of the late Charles Sr. (Rita) Beeman and Joann (Clark) Morin.

He is predeceased by his infant daughter Stephanie Beeman.He is survived by his wife of 25 years Vivian Beeman; his daughters, Serena and Victoria Beeman; his son Brett Orr and stepson Anthony (Elizabeth) Smith who he raised from a baby; his brother Randy (Celeste) Beeman and Dean Morin Jr.; his sister Kathy (Rob) Robertson and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; his step-grandchldren, Allison, Ariel and Jaxson.

Thank you to all family and friends for all your support and love you have given to his daughters and me. Special thank you to Bob and Cindy Thierry for all their love and support over the years and now; also to his uncle Bobbie and Jean Hargett, his cousin Robbie Hargett, his cousin Tommy Clark, Harland Funeral Home and Moriah Ambulance Squad.A private service was held at Harland Funeral Home on September 27, 2019.