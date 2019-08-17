NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY HELD BY Chazy & Westport Telephone Corp., Westport, NY.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 402 of the Abandoned Property Law of the Stateof NY that:a) a report of unclaimed amounts of money held or owing by the abovenamed corporation has been made to the Comptroller of the State of NY, and that alist of names of the persons appearing from the records of such corporation to be entitledthereto is on file and open to public inspection at its principal office in Westport, NY where any such property is payable;b) such deposits, payments and refunds, together with interest due thereon, will be paid by it on or before the succeeding thirteenth day of September to persons establishing to its satisfaction their right to receive the same; andc) in the succeeding month of October, and on or before the tenth day thereof, such unclaimeddeposits, payments and refunds, together with interest due thereon, still remaining will be paid to the Comptroller of the State of NY, and that it shall thereupon cease to be liable therefore.Chazy & Westport Telephone Corp.2 Champlain Ave Westport, NY 12993 VN-8/17/19-1TC-225282|