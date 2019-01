CITY HALL PLACE PROPERTIES LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 12/18/2018. Office in Clinton Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 10-12 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, NY 12901, which is also the principal business location. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. NC-01/19-02/23/2019-6TC-207075|