Clean Start Laundry And Carwash L.L.C.. Filed 1/7/20. Office: Essex Co. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 15 Hamilton Rd. Crown Point, NY 12928. Registered Agent: United States Corporation Agents, INC. 7014 13th Ave, Ste 202 Brooklyn, NY 11228 Purpose: General.

TT-03/28-05/02/2020-6TC-243033|