NOTICE Pursuant to the New York State Election Law 5-202, certain polling places in Clinton County will be open for the purpose of taking the registration of voters on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9:00am to 7:00pm.Site open will be: BOARD OF ELECTIONS, COUNTY OF CLINTON, 137 Margaret Street, Suite 104, Plattsburgh, NYMary R. Dyer, Commissioner

Gregory B. Campbell, Commissioner

Clinton County Board of Elections

