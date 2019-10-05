Clinton County Foreclosures

STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY COURT CLINTON COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY CLINTON COUNTY COMBINED NOTICE & PETITION OF FORECLOSURE PURSUANT TO RPTL SECTION 1123(2)(b)Index No. 2019-00001400Date Filed:    October 4, 2019PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 4th day of October, 2019, the County Treasurer, hereinafter the "Enforcing Officer", of Clinton County, hereinafter the "Tax District", pursuant to law filed with the Clerk of Clinton County this Notice and Petition of Foreclosure, and hereby commenced the above-captioned proceeding, to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain parcels of real property.  The parcels to which this proceeding applies are described in Schedule A attached hereto and made a part hereof. EFFECT OF FILING:   All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in Schedule A hereto are hereby notified that the filing of this Notice and Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the court specified in the caption above to foreclose each of the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.NATURE OF PROCEEDING: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto.  No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof. PERSONS AFFECTED: This Notice and Petition is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described herein.  Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of such Notice and Petition has been filed in the office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain open for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption. RIGHT OF REDEMPTION:  Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption.  Such payments shall be made to Clinton County Treasurer, Clinton County Treasurer's Office, 137 Margaret Street, Suite 205, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.  In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record.

 ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE MADE IN THE FORM OF CASH, MONEY ORDER OR BANK CERTIFIED CHECK.LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION:    THE LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION IS HEREBY FIXED AS THE 10TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2020 OR AS OTHERWISE FIXED BY COURT ORDER OR JUDGMENT. 

Swis, S-B-L, Owners Name, Acres, Front Feet    Depth Feet, Amt Due 

ALTONA

092000    88.14-1-1    AUGER CLEMENT        102.81 x    180.00      $443.96 

092000    91.-1-15    BLOW GEORGE J        144.00 x    151.00      $970.59 

092000    73.-1-10.171    BUSHEY NEAL R     1.20 acres            $1,850.83 

092000    148.-3-16.2    CHAPMAN ANNA     3.00 acres            $981.80 

092000    71.1-1-9    DROWN FRANK        120.00 x    100.00      $312.41 

092000    73.-2-8    GUERIN RUFUS J     4.00 acres            $962.21 

092000    72.-1-30    GUERIN RUFUS J     2.20 acres            $2,907.91 

092000    73.-2-7    GUERIN RUFUS J     1.00 acres        $368.34 

092000    88.14-1-49    HONAN DANIEL        80.00 x 143.95      $564.41 

092000    88.14-1-48    HONAN DANIEL        80.00 x 150.00      $763.31 

092000    73.-1-51    JACKSON WILLIAM        100.00 x    109.00      $301.10 

092000    72.-1-35.5    JARVIS DANIEL     2.20 acres            $1,663.15 

092000    88.14-1-43    JOHNSON ARNOLD JR        74.80 x 117.81      $950.99 

092000    89.1-2-8    MATOTT STEVEN D        100.00 x    295.00     $1,699.46 

092000    72.-1-19.12    MOORE JASON     1.60 acres            $2,055.31 

092000    150.-1-4.5    PERYER NEAL K        328.00 x    210.00      $1,326.74 

092000    73.-3-1.4    RELATION HAROLD E     5.00 acres            $446.75 

092000    148.-3-8.1    ROUSHIA BRANDI     12.10 acres            $469.18 

092000    86.-2-11.6    TANZER MELISSA     4.30 acres            $556.47 

092000    89.-2-13    TUBBS RICHARD     31.60 acres            $811.24 

092000    75.-1-11.2    WARREN KIRK LEE        208.00 x    208.00      $335.45 

092000    135.-2-29    WHITNEY PENNY N     12.60 acres             $1,035.16 

AUSABLE

092200    303.-2-22    ALGER TIMOTHY        175.00 x    72.00      $3,088.66 

092200    313.-2-5.1    AMERO PENNY     60.70 acres            $575.37 

092200    334.-2-19    ANO CATHIE        200.00 x    217.00      $1,504.94 

092200    316.17-1-24    BLAISE DANIEL P        57.00 x 170.00      $404.93 

092200    304.-1-32.11    BLAISE STEFANIE LYNN 5.75 acres             $1,318.55 

092200    334.-2-22    BOLA STEVEN J        133.50 x    168.00      $3,308.69 

092200    334.-2-25.3    BOLA STEVEN J        63.80 x 312.17      $427.19 

092200    294.-1-21    BRODI STEPHEN T        151.00 x    175.00     $1,818.37 

092200    316.10-1-14.11    CHIAPPALONE ALFRED        42.00 x 203.00      $407.01 

092200    303.-1-17.1    CIPRIANO JAMES F     3.30 acres             $2,920.50 

092200    315.16-3-6    CLODGO BRIAN P        70.00 x 94.00      $3,297.80 

092200    316.13-5-2.1    COURSON RUSSELL A        59.00 x 160.00      $1,080.10 

092200    305.4-1-6    DENO WAYNE II        73.00 x 274.00      $3,281.44 

092200    334.-1-28.21    DIELLO LINDA     2.90 acres            $486.06 

092200    305.-1-2.33    ERO KENNETH A    30.00 x    260.00      $1,154.57 

092200    316.9-1-7.1    GOWAN BRUCE L        135.00 x    75.00      $570.97 

092200    316.9-1-7.2    GOWAN BRUCE L        130.00 x    75.00      $732.95 

092200    316.9-1-7.3    GOWAN BRUCE L        75.00 x 75.00      $1,810.77 

092200    314.-2-17    HANSON ADAM     13.00 acres            $717.32 

092200    303.-2-28    HOWERTON JAMES E        107.62 x    400.00      $2,668.23 

092200    315.-2-1.2    JARVIS CHRISTOPHER M     1.00 acres            $2,808.35 

092200    313.-3-1.4    JOY CHRIS A    8.50 acres        $1,958.17 

092200    305.-2-3 LAHART MILDRED B     1.50 acres             $1,760.04 

092200    293.-4-2.2    LAPLANTE RODNEY P     1.00 acres            $1,252.67 

092200    315.-1-18    NOLAN HAYDEN R        169.00 x    190.00      $1,883.36 

092200    326.-1-1.2    PERKY DAVID F     5.69 acres            $5,485.25 

092200    293.-2-4.31    PRAY WILLIAM W     3.80 acres            $679.01 

092200    305.-1-2.4    RYAN MAY     2.30 acres         $1,448.92 

092200    315.16-1-5    SCHWARTZ ROBIN J        74.01 x 219.10      $3,928.06 

092200    325.-1-12    SMITH JOHN J     21.10 acres            $2,617.74 

092200    334.2-1-22    WRIGHT RANDY        60.00 x    200.00      $1,827.95 

BEEKMANTOWN

092400    150.-2-13.22    BERTHOLF VALERIE A     1.00 acres            $607.36 

092400    139.1-1-74.4    BIBEAU DUANE        112.24 x    237.84      $1,013.17 

092400    181.-2-8.11    BIBEAU DUANE        200.00 x    175.00      $2,706.42 

092400    164.-2-8.5    BORDEAU BRIAN        150.00 x    240.00      $927.07 

092400    151.-1-6.42    BORDEAU DAVID     1.10 acres            $457.20 

092400    165.-2-17.2    BROMLEYS AUTO BODY FENDER SHOP     1.00 acres            $3,280.20 

092400    165.4-1-6    BULLEN JEFFREY J     1.10 acres            $320.73 

092400    176.-2-10.1    DONAH KEVIN L     3.50 acres             $2,178.29 

092400    179.-3-21.381    FULLER STEPHEN M II     14.50 acres            $3,514.61 

092400    164.-1-11.1    GATES DAN     15.10 acres             $3,383.02 

092400    166.-3-13    GIROUX RICHARD     1.20 acres            $764.81 

092400    139.-1-5.5    GIROUX RICHARD J     6.58 acres            $957.21 

092400    139.4-1-1    GIROUX TRACEY        129.70 x    345.00      $6,925.61 

092400    150.-2-21.3    GORDON JOANN K     1.15 acres            $607.36 

092400    139.1-1-71    GOWETT JAYSON E        115.33 x    305.88      $283.42 

092400    179.-2-5.122    LAPLANT ALLEN C     1.37 acres            $3,533.42 

092400    165.-1-12    MONETTE CARL     1.30 acres            $2,889.71 

092400    189.-2-15    PERROTTE JOHN     45.50 acres            $730.26 

092400    139.1-1-67.2    QUINT ANGELA R        170.00 x    100.00      $3,933.23 

092400    177.-2-22    REIL MICHAEL        120.00 x    200.00      $628.37 

092400    178.-2-10.52    RIVERS TERRY L SR     2.05 acres            $1,761.85 

092400    165.-4-2.1    SELLERS MORGAN GRESS    2.00 acres            $470.32 

092400    165.-1-3.42    SEYMOUR JOSEPH S        175.00 x    198.72      $1,651.24 

092400    167.4-2-12    STANLEY ROBERTA C        25.00 x    230.00     $2,572.58 

092400    165.4-4-14    STOTLER PATRICK        100.00 x    263.00      $659.72 

092400    178.-2-18.7    TRIM EUGENE J     1.91 acres            $4,014.87 

092400    190.-1-14    TROMBLY CLIFTON M     3.20 acres            $1,044.67 

092400    163.-1-25    VASQUEZ AUGUSTIN HONORE     41.90 acres            $1,054.95 

092400    189.-2-13.71    WHITE CHESTER     22.60 acres            $1,218.30 

092400    189.-2-13.1    WHITE CHESTER     38.00 acres            $835.68 

BLACK BROOK

092600    321.-1-2    BLAU KENNETH     39.10 acres            $1,323.63 

092600    307.2-1-23    COLON DEIRDRE ANN        60.00 x    160.00      $2,694.44 

092600    263.-2-10    DOYLE PAUL A JR     31.10 acres            $1,232.29 

092600    274.-1-11.1    FOUNTAIN LAND CONTRACT JOHN JR        180.00 x    190.00      $1,063.97 

092600    342.-1-19.1    MCFARLAND ROBERT     1.20 acres            $1,602.01 

092600    342.3-2-28    PATTNO JOHN F        190.00 x    121.00      $853.63 

092600    341.2-1-11    PATTNO JOHN F        32.00 x 81.00      $5,224.48 

092600    320.-2-8.3    PROVOST KAREN     4.10 acres            $599.86 

092600    341.-1-33    SMITH JOHN    1.50 acres            $3,430.44 

092600    331.-2-8.1    SNOW JASON        150.00 x    100.00      $1,034.36 

092600    341.2-1-34    STORMS MEGAN L        165.00 x    257.00      $4,686.24 

092600    342.3-2-17    STORMS MEGAN L        62.50 x 70.00      $3,040.53 

092600    339.-1-2.2    THRU THE WOODS LLC     12.63 acres            $3,780.39 

092600    275.-1-27    WHITTIER KATHLEEN S     1.80 acres            $1,868.00 

092600    310.-1-1    ZURLO PAUL J     158.30 acres        $7,148.61 

CHAMPLAIN

092801    18.15-4-33.2    BECHARD DAVID J        66.00 x    145.00      $1,249.41 

092801    18.20-4-5    LABARGE CURTIS S        83.00 x 78.00      $1,282.85 

092801    18.15-3-10    LAPORTE PAULINE G        76.00 x 70.00      $756.29 

092801    18.19-2-20    LEMERY KALE CORBIN        51.90 x    247.00      $2,371.03 

092801    18.15-3-14    MESEC TIMOTHY        70.00 x 184.00      $1,574.67 

092801    18.15-3-29    MESEC TIMOTHY W        132.00 x    55.00      $1,697.26 

092801    18.20-1-1    OH HYE SUN        106.00 x    128.00      $3,070.73 

092801    18.20-5-7    PARKER KEVIN        72.00 x 289.00      $2,413.90 

092801    18.20-6-5    PICARD ELMER        55.00 x 127.00      $1,330.06 

092801    18.15-1-1    RICHARDS JEAN        75.00 x 92.00      $530.91 

092801    18.11-1-13.1    SELLER SHELLY S        92.00 x    202.00      $1,854.50 

092801    19.13-1-4    SMITH STACEY L     1.23 acres            $4,440.95 

092801    18.20-1-4    TAITT DAVID A        53.65 x 187.35      $567.97 

092803    20.15-3-6    BABBIE RONALD J        120.00 x    220.00      $5,408.86 

092803    20.10-2-2    COOK ROY W        50.00 x 150.00      $367.71 

092803    20.10-2-34    GIGUERE DENIS G        66.00 x 139.00      $5,101.57 

092803    20.6-1-3    GOODROW LISA    1.40 acres            $7,787.42 

092803    20.11-4-14    HAWLEY GEORGE C        85.00 x 129.00      $12,902.28 

092889    17.-1-65.5    ARMSTRONG ROBERT K7.10 acres            $4,096.10 

092889    18.-1-31    BAKER DORIS        125.00 x    150.00      $1,709.48 

092889    33.-2-5.1BEDARD ANDRE     215.12 acres        $4,078.77 

092889    64.-1-42    BEEMAN ARNOLD J        100.00 x    130.00      $3,000.63 

092889    33.-1-1.2    CASTINE PENNY M        140.00 x    165.00      $5,939.86 

092889    34.-1-9    COULOMBE CHAD J     1.40 acres         $3,075.44 

092889    33.-1-8    DAME OUTDOOR ADVERTISING CORP     12.00 acres            $2,209.05 

092889    63.-1-20.1-2    DESO RALPH J     2.00 acres            $193.99 

092889    63.-1-43.3    DUPEE RANDY A        165.00 x    263.00      $1,457.51 

092889    62.-1-4.41    DUPREY LAURIE A     12.50 acres            $389.34 

092889    63.-1-49    DUPREY MICHAEL A     2.10 acres            $1,768.39 

092889    48.-1-3.6    ESELTINE MARVLE        278.00 x    125.00      $4,893.64 

092889    34.-1-18.5    GOOLEY DAVID A        90.00 x 88.00      $681.54 

092889    33.-1-2    GOOLEY DAVID H        132.00 x    100.00      $574.24 

092889    32.-1-3.222    GOOLEY GREGORY D     1.00 acres            $477.25 

092889    17.-1-3.3    HOGLE TONY G     1.10 acres            $743.46 

092889    49.-3-13    LAFOUNTAIN DUSTIN     1.00 acres             $1,494.14 

092889    33.-1-35.1    LAFOUNTAIN MARIE LUCIENNE     1.30 acres            $706.07 

092889    78.-2-1.1    MATOTT PAUL E     60.70 acres            $2,963.46 

092889    63.-1-52.1-2    MATOTT PAUL E     158.80 acres         $2,606.08 

092889    63.-1-52.1-1    MATOTT PAUL E     122.00 acres        $2,446.49 

092889    34.-1-10.1    MCDONALD MATTHEW T     4.83 acres            $4,908.80 

092889    18.-1-54.11    PERBI NAA A        250.00 x    150.00      $3,332.61 

092889    20.-1-17.21    TDI REPAIR FACILITIES LLC     3.80 acres            $5,413.51 

092889    20.-1-18.2    TDI REPAIR FACILITIES LLC     1.10 acres             $1,025.24 

CHAZY

093000    94.1-1-34    ARMSTRONG ROBERT K118.00 x    140.00      $7,554.11 

093000    93.-1-8    BARRY MELISSA R     10.10 acres            $1,874.99 

093000    136.-1-30.8    BEAUDIN FEREOL        208.00 x    208.00      $591.56 

093000    94.1-2-37    BOIRE ROBERT R        67.20 x 112.40      $2,379.01 

093000    122.-1-58    DECOSTE GWYN        264.00 x    90.50      $434.09 

093000    122.-1-10    GIGUERE GREGORY C        37.00 x 74.00      $770.13 

093000    76.-2-32    HONAN DANIEL        165.00 x    110.00      $1,298.14 

093000    93.2-1-33    HUBBELL ROBERT C        30.00 x 27.00      $837.53 

093000    124.2-1-11    HUBBELL ROBERT C     2.09 acres            $1,858.16 

093000    124.2-1-1    HUBBELL ROBERT M     1.56 acres            $3,276.91 

093000    109.4-2-5    HUBBELL ROBERT M     4.50 acres            $1,961.17 

093000    94.-1-43.211    LECLAIRE BRUCE W     59.10 acres            $6,609.35 

093000    94.-1-57    PASSNO JEFFREY S        80.00 x 300.00      $324.31 

093000    136.-1-28.2    PRATT LEITA M        216.00 x    175.00      $614.40 

093000    138.-1-28    RENNELL ESTATE OF ROBERT H            120.00 x    150.00      $1,713.56 

093000    109.-1-59.1    ROBERTS JOSEPH J     1.30 acres             $2,675.92 

093000    79.3-1-6.2    SELLER NATHAN     2.00 acres             $5,746.92 

093000    137.-1-29    SNYDER SARA        80.00 x 100.00      $719.46 

093000    80.-1-5.13    TAITT FRANCIS JR     4.60 acres                $653.81 

093000    80.-1-5.14    TAITT FRANCIS JR     6.32 acres            $2,913.55 

093000    136.-1-29.2    TROMBLY TODD D        110.00 x    150.00      $1,680.12 

093000    122.-1-60.5    WHELDEN MARSHALL F III                 177.00 x    221.00      $4,206.18 

093000    122.-1-57.2    WINTERBOTTOM BELINDA A    1.60 acres            $4,735.65 

CLINTON

093200    22.-1-1.2    BARNES LIFE USE LILLIAN     10.00 acres            $847.51 

093200    24.-1-1.11    BROWN KEVIN F     22.50 acres            $489.19 

093200    24.-1-2    BROWN KEVIN F     22.50 acres            $821.94 

093200    68.-1-11.1    DROWN FRANK L     47.10 acres            $756.12 

093200    7.-1-9    ELSHAFAY HEFNEY     5.20 acres             $1,208.67 

093200    67.-1-2.3    GILMORE KELLEY P        100.00 x    225.00      $933.46 

093200    52.-1-9.22    LANGEVIN WILFRED     1.50 acres            $295.68 

093200    21.-1-1.3    MAGOON MATT     23.60 acres            $876.31 

093200    38.-1-15    MAHONEY JOHN G     235.40 acres        $3,712.31 

093200    22.-1-9.1    PERRY ROY M     44.40 acres            $744.73 

093200    7.-1-10.1    SCHOONMAKER ROBERT W     25.50 acres            $640.04

DANNEMORA

093401    187.20-6-5    BEAUDRY RICHARD        73.75 x 73.75     $4,713.11 

093401    187.20-5-32    DAWN BECKERS RTO INC                 33.00 x 147.84      $2,945.00 

093401    188.17-1-15    JARRARD KATHRYN J        66.00 x 300.00      $1,860.98 

093401    187.20-5-14    LAVARNWAY RICKY        82.50 x 73.00      $3,468.96 

093401    187.20-4-24    PELLERIN TIMOTHY J        70.00 x 167.00      $4,967.74 

093489    158.4-1-63.2    ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A                 125.00 x    200.00      $961.12 

093489    183.20-4-34    ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A                69.50 x 104.00      $2,829.73 

093489    183.20-2-3    ARMSTRONG MICHAEL        37.29 x 276.00      $2,311.66 

093489    183.20-4-20    CHAMPAGNE SHANE        69.50 x 92.00      $2,620.58 

093489    183.20-1-18    CHASE JOHN R        52.37 x 137.00      $1,836.37 

093489    183.20-4-16    CHASE RONALD J JR        76.00 x 125.00      $546.86 

093489    183.20-2-17    CHASE RONALD JR        45.29 x 280.00      $2,253.72 

093489    183.2-2-36    DEFAYETTE MARYLOU        67.00 x 164.00      $591.27 

093489    160.-1-18    DUBRAY STEVEN M     2.80 acres            $569.01 

093489    169.-2-7    DUBRAY WILLIAM     6.40 acres            $4,702.62 

093489    188.-1-12    GIANCOTTI BRUNO     43.00 acres            $919.26 

093489    183.16-1-6    GRANT AMANDA        163.00 x    148.00      $1,446.69 

093489    183.20-2-16    HARTPENCE KEVIN M        189.47 x 138.00      $390.70 

093489    183.20-4-25    KASKA LIFE USE EILEEN G                 89.00 x 80.00      $2,648.65 

093489    169.-2-8    KORB MELISSA A     8.20 acres            $2,743.07 

093489    158.4-1-63.6    LAGOY NEIL M    1.30 acres            $1,385.55 

093489    183.2-2-33    LAPIER BRANDON LEE        133.88 x 154.00      $1,906.21 

093489    183.20-1-21    MERRELL ROBERT        30.00 x 134.00      $2,382.48

 093489    182.-2-2.4    STANZONI ROBERT     88.90 acres             $1,530.02 

093489    172.2-1-40    THOMPSON MATTHEW J     2.60 acres            $753.43 

093489    172.2-1-38.2    THOMPSON MATTHEW J                 200.00 x 162.00      $467.47 

093489    183.20-4-3    TRUDEAU CONAN S        50.00 x 100.00      $1,931.93 

093489    183.12-1-13    WILSON RICHARD        31.20 x 203.00      $1,990.73 

093489    185.2-3-22.3    WOODWARD CYNTHIA A     1.00 acres            $1,041.04 

ELLENBURG

093600    70.-1-35.2    BAKER AMY     2.00 acres            $2,694.44 

093600    83.-1-2    BARTON GARY     2.60 acres            $1,580.71 

093600    70.-1-4.3    BORRIE GABRIELLE M     2.00 acres           $1,646.03 

093600    97.-1-8    BRIOR KEITH     98.60 acres            $1,571.20 

093600    97.-1-23    BRIOR KEITH     173.50 acres       $2,345.47 

093600    82.-1-15    BRIOR KEITH     48.50 acres            $4,521.28 

093600    97.-1-10.2    BRIOR KEITH     100.50 acres         $1,716.38 

093600    97.-1-21.342    BRIOR KEITH R     104.80 acres        $1,388.56 

093600    97.-1-21.343    BRIOR KEITH R     123.00 acres        $1,917.47 

093600    85.-1-2.5    CALABRESE LYNDA        170.00 x    175.00      $638.53 

093600    155.4-1-3    CARPENTER GLEN     2.10 acres            $1,618.49 

093600    71.-3-4.1    CIOCCA RALPH     36.70 acres            $1,256.75 

093600    71.3-3-42    CIOCCA RALPH        20.55 x 182.43      $378.91 

093600    71.3-3-44    CIOCCA RALPH        100.15 x 166.21      $477.98 

093600    155.2-1-5    CORRAL JOSEPH R JR        82.50 x 371.00      $1,570.64 

093600    97.-1-21.33    DEGRAFF CATHERINE E     122.00 acres        $1,590.32 

093600    71.3-2-28    DROWN FRANK L        165.00 x    130.00      $3,185.82 

093600    82.-1-17.2    FILION PATRICIA D     13.50 acres            $899.13 

093600    82.-1-9.2    FILION RICHARD        207.00 x    207.00      $513.48 

093600    71.3-1-8    GENEREUX SHERRY A        97.00 x 310.00      $1,672.30 

093600    98.-1-28    GILMORE KELLEY P     136.00 acres        $3,277.89 

093600    141.3-3-5.3    KASKA JOANN        100.00 x 275.00      $8,228.42 

093600    155.-4-9    KORB MELISSA A     10.00 acres            $373.37 

093600    99.1-3-22    LABOMBARD NATHAN J 78.00 x 131.00      $791.52 

093600    99.1-2-18    LABOMBARD THELMA L 110.00 x 226.00      $1,107.01 

093600    69.-2-5    LIU SINAN     11.30 acres            $467.09 

093600    55.-2-5.22    MACEY ROBERT     10.00 acres            $213.53 

093600    98.-1-14    MAGOON DONALD C JR     43.50 acres            $2,464.88 

093600    115.-1-2.4    MAGOON MATTHEW     13.20 acres            $540.69 

093600    113.-1-10.5    MAGOON MATTHEW C     94.00 acres            $2,180.51 

093600    99.1-1-18    MAGOON WAYNE        95.00 x 160.00      $1,769.58 

093600    82.-1-16.1    NORMANDIN JAMES W III     220.00 acres        $4,621.94 

093600    97.-1-11    NORMANDIN JAMES W III     30.00 acres            $750.61 

093600    71.3-2-3    PECOR WADE        80.00 x 220.00      $1,391.58 

093600    99.1-3-5    POTTS CYNTHIA        56.00 x 115.00      $1,005.25 

093600    84.-1-22    QUESNEL THERESA M        215.00 x 141.00      $1,194.99 

093600    155.1-2-21    ROCK PHILIP E        70.00 x 215.00      $3,670.34 

093600    112.-2-12.1    STALEY KIRBY N JR     7.90 acres            $2,643.97 

093600    112.-2-12.22    STALEY SAMANTHA M     7.80 acres            $926.40 

093600    127.-1-17    TOURVILLE BRAD A        200.00 x    200.00      $840.58 

093600    155.4-1-41    WEEKS ADAM R    2.50 acres            $2,710.63 

MOOERS

093800    43.-1-8.3    ARPIN CAROLINE K     3.30 acres            $3,088.26 

093800    14.-1-11.1    BARCOMB REGINA M        170.00 x 150.00      $569.89 

093800    41.-1-14    BASTO JOSEPH T        100.00 x 130.00      $1,080.25 

093800    59.-1-25.22    BELL CASEY     2.90 acres            $371.40 

093800    59.-1-25.21    BELL CASEY K     2.90 acres            $444.93 

093800    44.-2-7.11    BURDO ELDON P     3.00 acres            $416.33 

093800    15.-1-29.1    CHALIFOU ELVA MARIE     56.80 acres            $3,015.66 

093800    15.-1-23.22    DUPEE JASON THOMAS1.30 acres            $4,273.03 

093800    59.-1-3.21    FRANCIS EDNA M     61.40 acres            $1,932.05 

093800    59.-1-3.22    FRANCIS EDNA M     1.90 acres            $1,183.96 

093800    16.-1-27.12    GAUTHIER LIFE ESTATE FLORA            210.00 x 134.00      $11,792.84 

093800    44.2-1-21    GERO BETTY        120.00 x 280.00      $2,738.41 

093800    44.-1-20.2    GRENON JAMES A     1.20 acres            $1,784.97 

093800    31.-2-6    GUERIN CHARLES EDWARD            99.00 x 66.00      $2,434.57 

093800    44.2-1-9    HEMINGWAY NICOLE        110.00 x 160.00      $1,040.13 

093800    30.15-1-7    HICKS BRENDA        180.00 x 126.00      $485.41 

093800    16.-1-7.42    HILL DANIEL R     2.00 acres            $722.26 

093800    43.-1-8.14    LAFOUNTAIN TIMOTHY C     1.00 acres            $1,290.64 

093800    29.-2-42    LAPLANTE FRANKLIN M JR                 100.00 x 225.00      $1,946.81 

093800    31.-1-14    LAUNTON ESTATE MARY            100.00 x 240.00      $252.91 

093800    26.-1-8    LAVALLEY LOUIS R     190.00 acres        $2,176.36 

093800    41.-1-3.71    LAVALLEY LOUIS R     105.20 acres        $1,749.41 

093800    12.-1-5.1    LEAFLOOR COREY     15.00 acres            $2,271.17 

093800    12.-1-8    LEAFLOOR JESS W     314.80 acres        $2,961.61 

093800    43.-1-27.2    MANOR DARLENE A     43.10 acres            $2,548.40 

093800    43.-1-26.1    MANOR HAROLD W     25.90 acres            $751.85 

093800    43.-1-26.2    MANOR HAROLD W     156.50 acres        $2,810.29 

093800    43.-1-3    MANOR HAROLD W     69.50 acres            $1,715.52 

093800    45.-2-13    MARSHALL ROSEMARY S                 72.20 x 305.70      $799.52 

093800    61.-1-17    MATOTT ROSE M     55.50 acres            $2,246.66 

093800    58.-2-6.1    MCDONALD THOMAS A     147.20 acres        $5,896.81 

093800    28.-1-2.122    MESECK EDWARD     11.60 acres        $252.38 

093800    28.-1-3.5    MESECK EDWARD A        200.00 x    130.50      $837.13 

093800    12.-1-9.2    MESECK EDWARD A     37.10 acres            $800.15 

093800    28.-1-2.13    MESECK EDWARD A     87.80 acres            $1,377.54 

093800    61.-1-13    MURRAY MICHAEL P     104.10 acres        $2,218.04 

093800    61.-1-8.4    NIEVES RICHARD D     19.00 acres            $1,208.93 

093800    57.-3-2.25    RABIDEAU GILBERT     15.20 acres            $1,170.22 

093800    44.2-3-14.2    RABIDEAU II TYRONE        80.00 x 67.00      $1,518.43 

093800    47.-1-1    RABIDEAU JOHN L     63.00 acres            $4,934.46 

093800    31.-3-12    RABIDEAU JOHN L     110.00 acres        $2,299.75 

093800    15.-1-18.4    REMINGTON MAY ANN     10.10 acres            $812.61 

093800    28.-1-2.4    ROBIDOUX JOSEPH MARCEL            150.00 x 110.00      $310.19 

093800    45.-3-9.21    SPOOR FANNIE     47.00 acres            $1,862.59 

093800    45.-3-9.22    SPOOR FANNIE     1.33 acres            $2,220.03 

093800    47.-1-2.31    SWINTON LEONARD     2.30 acres            $698.60 

093800    28.-1-9.1    TEDFORD ROY     108.90 acres        $2,017.85 

093800    60.-1-10.4    VINCENT DANIEL     1.00 acres            $767.23 

093800    29.-1-16.2    WOODRUFF JOSHUA D     1.65 acres            $3,088.26 

PERU

094000    258.-1-20    BARBER ROLAND B     8.50 acres             $2,444.22 

094000    269.-2-32    CAMPEAU FREDERIC        100.00 x 100.00      $2,346.05 

094000    280.1-9-38    CARON ANN M        60.00 x 150.00      $5,236.42 

094000    290.-1-13    CARPENTER TODD D     1.40 acres            $3,688.66 

094000    269.-2-29.23    CIOCCA RALPH     43.55 acres            $2,483.48 

094000    267.-4-7    DASHNAW GLORIA     1.60 acres            $3,649.54 

094000    279.2-1-38    DECKER GRETCHEN A        137.10 x 218.80      $6,072.84 

094000    254.-3-9.1    DUTILLY ROSARIO DOUGLAS     2.70 acres            $5,891.99 

094000    291.-1-20.8    FALCON LANCE W     3.56 acres            $1,116.57 

094000    267.-4-8    FIELDS ERICA R     5.30 acres            $3,052.87 

094000    276.-1-4    GIDDINGS DANNY S        150.00 x 200.00      $1,219.04 

094000    292.-1-1.22    HARVEY RICK     1.70 acres            $4,346.12 

094000    256.-3-25    HITE BENJAMIN        110.00 x 264.00      $1,572.45 

094000    255.-3-2    KING JEREMY        110.00 x 166.00      $590.74 

094000    256.-5-8.3    KING JEREMY     35.00 acres            $853.83 

094000    256.-7-13    KING JEREMY        150.00 x 260.00      $366.90 

094000    256.-7-10    KING JEREMY DAVID        150.00 x 260.00      $3,488.76 

094000    256.-5-11.4    MCKEE LLOYD R        150.00 x    210.00      $3,673.32 

094000    256.-5-5.6    MERRILL PENELOPE B        150.00 x 250.00      $841.68 

094000    256.-3-20    REEVES SUSAN M        110.00 x    264.00      $1,469.98 

094000    255.-3-7    RIZZIE LORRI A        100.00 x 162.00      $971.63 

094000    290.-1-36    RYAN WILLIAM BRANDON     48.00 acres            $4,980.59 

094000    277.-1-20    RYAN WILLIAM BRANDON     57.00 acres            $1,226.88 

094000    256.-4-1.2    STANSBURY CRYSTAL     3.80 acres            $1,416.48 

094000    267.-2-1.4    STONE RANDALL A     1.20 acres            $2,976.40 

094000    281.-1-12.41    TELLIER LINDA     31.20 acres            $3,429.75 

094000    258.-1-40    WARD KARYN        75.00 x 152.00      $724.26 

PLATTSBURGH

094200    193.3-4-25    AUBIN DANIELLE L        89.00 x 317.35      $918.70 

094200    220.2-2-7    BECKER DAWN        50.00 x 157.55      $1,572.02 

094200    194.-2-19    BIJEAU DANIEL P     6.07 acres           $4,504.41 

094200    205.-1-17    BLAKESLEY ARTHUR     22.70 acres            $1,792.22 

094200    193.3-3-4    BLOW-DASILVA ALYSHA            120.00 x 100.00      $1,339.12 

094200    209.3-1-52    BROCKWAY SHEILA A     1.10 acres            $5,305.56 

094200    220.-8-16.1    BRODI STEPHEN T     2.10 acres            $3,203.08 

094200    246.-1-25    BURDICK GLENN        48.00 x 360.00      $335.75 

094200    206.-1-13.11    CALDERARO ESTATE JOSEPH S            100.00 x 118.00      $1,564.16 

094200    192.-4-2    CIOCCA RALPH        163.00 x 117.00      $573.37 

094200    246.-5-3    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC            141.25 x 247.00      $3,170.37 

094200    246.-5-4    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC            117.17 x 247.00      $2,765.36 

094200    246.-5-5    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC            94.94 x 287.00      $3,482.55 

094200    246.-5-6    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC            114.81 x 295.00      $3,005.82 

094200    246.-5-7    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC            115.16 x 312.00      $3,022.70 

094200    246.-5-8    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC            116.85 x 337.00      $3,022.70 

094200    246.-5-2    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC     1.14 acres            $2,271.72 

094200    246.-5-10    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC     1.36 acres            $2,879.26 

094200    246.-5-9    CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC     1.03 acres            $2,988.96 

094200    194.2-2-75    COGAN SMITH CAROL        8.00 x 120.00      $365.62 

094200    220.-8-18    CONKEY-GARZONE CYNTHIA C     9.10 acres            $3,102.23 

094200    206.3-1-18.21    CRARY ESTATE JOHN W1.10 acres            $4,285.88 

094200    193.3-3-43    CROSS JOEY        120.00 x 110.00  $1,170.87 

094200    246.-1-9.154    DAME DAVID J     3.39 acres             $2,389.89 

094200    246.-1-9.153    DAME DAVID J     3.60 acres            $2,415.18 

094200    246.-1-9.151    DAME MAUREEN     43.70 acres            $1,404.62 

094200    247.5-1-7    DAME MAUREEN V        129.09 x 140.92      $609.48 

094200    247.5-1-10    DAME MAUREEN V        170.87 x 135.05      $609.48 

094200    247.5-1-11    DAME MAUREEN V        282.00 x 87.09      $609.48 

094200    247.5-1-12    DAME MAUREEN V        186.84 x 151.02      $609.48 

094200    247.5-1-13    DAME MAUREEN V        209.85 x 269.29      $609.48 

094200    247.5-1-14    DAME MAUREEN V        139.19 x 187.93      $609.48 

094200    247.5-1-15    DAME MAUREEN V        198.01 x 196.88      $609.48 

094200    247.5-1-16    DAME MAUREEN V        119.26 x 191.62      $609.48 

094200    247.5-1-17.2    DAME MAUREEN V        66.63 x 167.37      $326.78 

094200    247.5-1-6.2    DAME MAUREEN V        44.66 x 140.92      $280.37 

094200    247.5-1-8    DAME MAUREEN V        138.93 x 165.21      $609.48 

094200    246.-5-11    DAME MAUREEN V     1.29 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-30    DAME MAUREEN V     1.20 acres            $609.48 

094200    247.5-1-9    DAME MAUREEN V        138.15 x 165.21      $609.48 

094200    247.5-1-19    DAME MAUREEN V     0.86 acres            $297.24 

094200    246.-5-21    DAME MAUREEN V     1.34 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-1    DAME MAUREEN V     1.33 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-12    DAME MAUREEN V     1.38 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-14    DAME MAUREEN V     1.34 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-16    DAME MAUREEN V     1.09 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-17    DAME MAUREEN V     1.34 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-18    DAME MAUREEN V     1.48 acres        $609.48 

094200    246.-5-13    DAME MAUREEN V     1.32 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-20    DAME MAUREEN V     1.27 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-29    DAME MAUREEN V        78.62 x 245.63      $609.48 

094200    246.-5-22    DAME MAUREEN V     1.26 acres        $609.48 

094200    246.-5-23    DAME MAUREEN V     1.24 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-24    DAME MAUREEN V     1.22 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-25    DAME MAUREEN V     1.31 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-26    DAME MAUREEN V     1.34 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-27    DAME MAUREEN V     1.18 acres        $609.48 

094200    246.-5-28    DAME MAUREEN V     1.35 acres            $609.48 

094200    246.-5-19    DAME MAUREEN V     1.07 acres            $609.48 

094200    203.-1-13.1    DARRAH ROBERT M     30.50 acres            $781.40 

094200    245.-5-23.2    DUTILLY ROSARIO D     2.70 acres            $11,403.91 

094200    193.3-4-35    FULLER STEPHEN M II        100.00 x 182.00      $2,435.19 

094200    192.-4-19    GOLDEN PAUL        105.40 x 148.90      $689.55 

094200    192.4-1-28    GRAVES LAWRENCE        115.00 x 115.00      $1,067.30 

094200    220.4-2-1.12    HANSHAW SYLVIA        75.00 x 156.00      $1,471.18 

094200    233.-1-8    HARRELL III AGLESS J        140.00 x 150.00      $2,469.07 

094200    205.-1-13    HENRY ALLEN     2.30 acres            $5,809.87 

094200    191.-2-7.8    HOLMES TIMOTHY     30.60 acres            $3,982.03 

094200    205.4-4-31.1    JOINER LAWRENCE        60.00 x 135.00      $3,135.61 

094200    206.4-2-3    LAJOY BETTY LOU        80.00 x 140.00      $1,428.19 

094200    206.3-2-1    LASHWAY ESTATE ELLSWORTH        130.00 x 350.00      $4,116.74 

094200    180.-3-4.5    LOON GULF INC     101.00 acres        $2,818.66 

094200    220.4-2-2.2    MARTIN ALVIN        113.00 x    150.00     $1,338.13 

094200    246.-4-9    MCGRAIL PATRICE        271.10 x 240.10      $7,900.71 

094200    206.-1-13.1    MCKENNA STEPHEN A     62.40 acres            $16,340.99 

094200    191.-3-15.121    MCKENNA STEPHEN A     11.80 acres            $5,874.78 

094200    193.3-2-8    MERCURIO HOLLIE K        110.00 x 343.00     $1,768.30 

094200    220.2-2-8    MONETTE CARL M        50.00 x 157.75     $2,788.62

094200    192.4-2-29    MONTO ERIC M        75.00 x 268.00      $665.78 

094200    193.-1-12.2-1    NORTHWAY OUTDOOR ADVERTISING        $1,409.24 

094200    193.-1-12.2    NORTHWAY OUTDOOR ADVERTISING     54.60 acres            $789.21 

094200    220.4-4-13    PATNO RONALD W        110.00 x 210.00     $1,142.90 

094200    195.3-1-16    QUINT JUDITH        104.00 x 175.00     $4,759.49 

094200    245.-5-19    SCHMIDT CLIFFORD        110.00 x    205.00      $2,430.82 

094200    203.-2-47.3    SEGUIN RUSSELL T        200.00 x 200.00      $4,797.79 

094200    192.4-3-28    SMITH ESTATE ESTHER C                 105.00 x 150.00      $2,629.72 

094200    193.3-4-42    TALIAFERRO NAYLOR        139.20 x 108.72      $510.67 

094200    193.3-5-16    TAYLOR DONNA        100.00 x 150.00      $479.18 

094200    206.4-4-24    TAYLOR MICHAEL J        60.00 x 238.00      $4,384.44 

094200    206.4-4-22    TAYLOR MICHAEL J        60.00 x 336.00      $4,982.18 

094200    206.4-4-23    TAYLOR MICHAEL J        60.00 x 336.00      $3,360.90 

094200    246.-1-10.56    THE LANDINGS ASSOCIATION            20.00 x 1179.25    $508.01 

094200    192.4-2-14.5    TOMAN GLENN        196.98 x 200.00      $1,582.66 

094200    207.10-1-16    TRB DEVELOPMENT LLC     1.40 acres            $1,444.50 

094200    207.10-1-15.1    TRB DEVELOPMENT LLC            88.00 x 187.15      $817.82 

094200    205.-1-4    VANN PAMELA        85.00 x 185.00      $3,544.90 

094200    245.-5-69    WATSON KRIS A II     1.30 acres            $1,920.06 

094200    189.-3-8.1    WHITE CHESTER     145.50 acres        $3,013.28 

SARANAC

094401    201.8-1-24.4    DOUGLAS THOMAS M        94.00 x 100.00      $606.81 

094489    240.1-1-28    ALEXANDER DOUGLAS        261.52 x 81.50      $3,134.86 

094489    240.1-1-27    ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A JR            33.00 x 81.80      $1,811.76 

094489    210.2-2-5.2    ATKINSON DARCY J        101.00 x 280.00      $1,335.54 

094489    236.-1-3.14    BLUEWOLF CHARLES     7.90 acres            $520.98 

094489    227.-1-26.2    BUCKLEY GREGORY J     3.80 acres            $6,424.61 

094489    263.-1-7    BUTLER MCKENZIE     8.00 acres            $973.57

 094489    210.2-4-6    CALLAWAY KATHY E        60.00 x 430.00      $616.44 

094489    251.3-4-8    CARPENTER GLENN        115.00 x    179.50      $929.14 

094489    260.-1-21    CARROW NICHOLAS J     2.20 acres            $2,335.39 

094489    238.-1-1.12    CHAMPAGNE CODY J     12.10 acres            $4,433.03 

094489    237.-1-1    CHAMPAGNE HELEN KELLAS     223.70 acres        $3,403.53 

094489    202.-2-25.1    DECKER LAURA        82.50 x 132.00     $3,970.24 

094489    216.-1-29.1    DELISLE AYOTTE CONNIE A            222.00 x    120.00      $731.45 

094489    228.-1-2.2    DEVINS BEVERLY A     1.08 acres            $3,759.58 

094489    226.-1-15.2    DOHERTY TIMOTHY B JR     2.00 acres             $3,156.28 

094489    263.-1-37    DOYLE PAUL A JR     14.00 acres            $2,244.93 

094489    260.-1-11    DRESCHER MELEEA L     23.80 acres            $842.59 

094489    210.2-3-4    EGGERS TODD        125.00 x    240.00     $1,277.58 

094489    210.2-2-21    GARROW STANLEY        120.00 x    80.00     $1,241.38 

094489    202.-4-2    GIANCOTTI BRUNO     4.40 acres            $272.06 

094489    210.2-1-6    GILLETT HERMAN H        99.00 x 350.00     $1,748.28 

094489    210.2-2-8    GILLETTE TOM    2.60 acres            $1,680.97 

094489    236.-1-3.13    HALBRITTER BARRY     8.10 acres            $1,640.46 

094489    216.-1-41.2    JOHNSON ERICA        120.00 x    300.00      $293.67 

094489    225.-1-1    LEAVINE KENNETH     50.00 acres            $1,258.71 

094489    214.-1-8.1    LOON GULF INC    25.00 acres            $593.77 

094489    214.-1-7    LOON GULF INC     50.00 acres            $765.39 

094489    210.2-1-5    LUEBBERS JOHN        61.00 x 330.00 $1,350.01 

094489    236.-1-10    MILLER FRANKLYN E     3.00 acres            $1,044.20 

094489    226.-1-15.1    MILLER JASON     150.00 acres        $4,540.27 

094489    240.1-1-5    MONZEL PHILLIP M        157.00 x    271.00     $2,860.24 

094489    252.-1-6.2    O'BRIEN LEO JR     151.30 acres        $2,592.79 

094489    210.2-2-4    OLSON DIANNE M        60.00 x 300.00     $1,187.07 

094489    210.2-1-2    OSWALD ROBERT III        110.00 x    210.00     $1,575.83 

094489    200.-1-1    PHILLIPS LOIS     50.50 acres            $769.66 

094489    215.-1-12    PHILLIPS MICHAEL     4.90 acres            $3,618.00 

094489    217.-3-20    POULIN ROGER G     12.90 acres             $5,548.37

094489    202.-2-35.512    PROVOST MATTHEW H     5.20 acres            $1,009.88 

094489    210.2-2-12    REED JESSE        180.00 x 185.00      $830.81 

094489    210.2-2-14    REED JESSE        165.00 x 180.00      $955.87 

094489    260.-1-16.2    ROBERTS TIMOTHY     1.40 acres            $1,375.10 

094489    260.-1-16.1    ROBERTS TIMOTHY     70.50 acres            $1,347.87 

094489    261.-1-25    SADIQ CHRISTOPHER     8.10 acres            $446.72 

094489    239.-2-2    SANTOSA RONNY     47.20 acres            $1,696.23 

094489    226.-1-28.3    SANTOSA RONNY        225.00 x    150.00     $1,475.79 

094489    250.-2-8.9    SHIPPLING JOHN     34.30 acres            $1,589.00 

094489    216.-1-11    SMATHERS LILLIAN M     2.10 acres            $1,473.17 

094489    253.-1-3.2    SPECK WALTER ROBERT     10.00 acres            $701.03 

094489    215.-1-35    STALEY RICHARD A JR     5.30     acres        $2,105.95

094489    239.-1-5.4    TAITT DAVID A     1.50 acres            $349.29 

094489    214.-1-2    TAYLOR MARY BETH     49.50 acres            $1,112.83 

094489    262.-1-45.12    TURNER JOHN     3.54 acres            $722.48 

094489    226.-1-7    VAUGHAN JOHN S        254.00 x    165.00     $1,044.20 

094489    215.-1-40.1    WRIGHT RUSSELL B     101.10 acres    $4,268.75 

094489    215.-1-42.3    WRIGHT RUSSELL B     66.00 acres            $1,331.64 

SCHUYLER FALLS094600    232.-2-21    ALLEN KIMBERLY     1.70 acres            $631.04 

094600    232.-2-22    ALLEN KIMBERLY    2.80 acres             $1,906.93 

094600    230.-1-11.17    BENSON ELIZABETH R        150.00 x    200.34     $4,941.52 

094600    232.-2-4.1    BOSLEY LIFE USE BEATRICE     23.80 acres            $1,273.06 

094600    218.1-3-12.1    BURGESS KEITH     1.20 acres            $1,970.57 

094600    218.1-4-15.1    CLUKEY JOSEPH        168.00 x    175.00     $1,384.85 

094600    244.-2-28    COOK CATHERINE ANN        100.00 x    240.00      $839.36 

094600    245.-2-17.71    CROSBY CARROLL     8.40 acres            $745.96 

094600    204.-3-3.1    DAME ESTATE GERMAINE     2.40 acres            $2,125.97 

094600    243.-1-13    DARWIN BRITTANE S     1.70 acres            $1,194.08 

094600    244.-1-37.6    DASHNAW JEFFREY R     1.11 acres            $536.69 

094600    232.-1-21    DEMARAIS JOHN     8.50 acres            $453.69 

094600    245.-1-15.2    DOMINY DONALD        95.00 x 178.00      $645.60 

094600    218.-3-1.21    DOUGLASS MARC     2.10 acres            $430.62 

094600    245.-1-14.31    DUTILLY R DOUGLAS     3.60 acres            $6,338.95 

094600    204.-3-17    GARRANT DANIEL L     2.40 acres            $7,521.16 

094600    232.-1-25    HEYWOOD STEPHANIE        100.00 x    150.00      $1,342.70 

094600    256.-6-17.1    KORB TIMOTHY        50.00 x 680.00      $232.41 

094600    244.-1-31.42    LABARGE JOHN        110.00 x    150.00      $1,605.19 

094600    245.-1-29.22    LATULIP DONALD B        150.00 x    150.00  $3,102.54 

094600    244.-2-25.8    MCCRAY MICHAEL P        100.00 x    150.00      $950.01 

094600    244.3-1-17    ORMSBY RAYMOND EDWARD            90.00 x 150.00      $1,886.76 

094600    245.-1-34    PETTITT SARAH     1.00 acres            $1,676.14 

094600    245.-3-31    RANSOM TODD J        100.00 x    174.50      $3,986.22 

094600    218.1-4-19.1    ROCK CLARENCE        110.00 x    130.00     $1,525.52 

094600    244.3-1-21    SASS NECOLE        70.00 x 132.00     $2,674.47 

094600    244.4-1-6    SEYMOUR MICHAEL S     1.10 acres             $1,959.95 

094600    245.-1-9.24    SMITH CAROL COGAN        25.00 x 775.00      $409.77 

094600    245.-1-9.3    SMITH CAROL J     3.60 acres            $1,105.05 

094600    232.-2-17.22    SPOONER BARBARA        150.00 x    205.00     $5,279.77 

094600    230.-1-33.3    STALEY RANDAL R JR     1.30 acres            $1,532.00 

094600    244.4-1-4    STOCUM ROBERT E     2.10 acres            $2,009.96 

094600    232.-2-30    TAITT FRANCIS     1.00 acres            $3,556.28 

094600    218.-1-48    TYNDALL THOMAS H        110.00 x    200.00     $1,655.98 

094600    256.1-1-12    WOODWARD LIFE USE GLORIA L            140.00 x    205.00     $1,001.85 

094600    245.-1-19    WRIGHT DANA 3.70 acres            $3,361.14 

SERVICE OF ANSWER: Every person having any right, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in Schedule A hereto may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure.  Such answer must be filed in the Office of the Clinton County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above mentioned as the last day for redemption.  

FAILURE TO REDEEM OR ANSWER: In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcels described herein and a judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default. I do hereby certify and affirm the foregoing as true under the penalties of perjury this 4th day of October, 2019.Attorney for Tax District: Clinton County Attorney c/o County Treasurer137 Margaret Street, Suite 205Plattsburgh, NY 12901

ENFORCING OFFICER:    Kimberly Davis Clinton County Treasurer

(518) 565-4730

