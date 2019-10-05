Clinton County Foreclosures

STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY COURT CLINTON COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY CLINTON COUNTY COMBINED NOTICE & PETITION OF FORECLOSURE PURSUANT TO RPTL SECTION 1123(2)(b)Index No. 2019-00001400Date Filed: October 4, 2019PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 4th day of October, 2019, the County Treasurer, hereinafter the "Enforcing Officer", of Clinton County, hereinafter the "Tax District", pursuant to law filed with the Clerk of Clinton County this Notice and Petition of Foreclosure, and hereby commenced the above-captioned proceeding, to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain parcels of real property. The parcels to which this proceeding applies are described in Schedule A attached hereto and made a part hereof. EFFECT OF FILING: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in Schedule A hereto are hereby notified that the filing of this Notice and Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the court specified in the caption above to foreclose each of the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.NATURE OF PROCEEDING: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens held and owned by the Tax District in the parcels described in Schedule A hereto. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof. PERSONS AFFECTED: This Notice and Petition is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described herein. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of such Notice and Petition has been filed in the office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain open for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption. RIGHT OF REDEMPTION: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to Clinton County Treasurer, Clinton County Treasurer's Office, 137 Margaret Street, Suite 205, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record.

ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE MADE IN THE FORM OF CASH, MONEY ORDER OR BANK CERTIFIED CHECK.LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION: THE LAST DAY FOR REDEMPTION IS HEREBY FIXED AS THE 10TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2020 OR AS OTHERWISE FIXED BY COURT ORDER OR JUDGMENT.

Swis, S-B-L, Owners Name, Acres, Front Feet Depth Feet, Amt Due

ALTONA

092000 88.14-1-1 AUGER CLEMENT 102.81 x 180.00 $443.96

092000 91.-1-15 BLOW GEORGE J 144.00 x 151.00 $970.59

092000 73.-1-10.171 BUSHEY NEAL R 1.20 acres $1,850.83

092000 148.-3-16.2 CHAPMAN ANNA 3.00 acres $981.80

092000 71.1-1-9 DROWN FRANK 120.00 x 100.00 $312.41

092000 73.-2-8 GUERIN RUFUS J 4.00 acres $962.21

092000 72.-1-30 GUERIN RUFUS J 2.20 acres $2,907.91

092000 73.-2-7 GUERIN RUFUS J 1.00 acres $368.34

092000 88.14-1-49 HONAN DANIEL 80.00 x 143.95 $564.41

092000 88.14-1-48 HONAN DANIEL 80.00 x 150.00 $763.31

092000 73.-1-51 JACKSON WILLIAM 100.00 x 109.00 $301.10

092000 72.-1-35.5 JARVIS DANIEL 2.20 acres $1,663.15

092000 88.14-1-43 JOHNSON ARNOLD JR 74.80 x 117.81 $950.99

092000 89.1-2-8 MATOTT STEVEN D 100.00 x 295.00 $1,699.46

092000 72.-1-19.12 MOORE JASON 1.60 acres $2,055.31

092000 150.-1-4.5 PERYER NEAL K 328.00 x 210.00 $1,326.74

092000 73.-3-1.4 RELATION HAROLD E 5.00 acres $446.75

092000 148.-3-8.1 ROUSHIA BRANDI 12.10 acres $469.18

092000 86.-2-11.6 TANZER MELISSA 4.30 acres $556.47

092000 89.-2-13 TUBBS RICHARD 31.60 acres $811.24

092000 75.-1-11.2 WARREN KIRK LEE 208.00 x 208.00 $335.45

092000 135.-2-29 WHITNEY PENNY N 12.60 acres $1,035.16

AUSABLE

092200 303.-2-22 ALGER TIMOTHY 175.00 x 72.00 $3,088.66

092200 313.-2-5.1 AMERO PENNY 60.70 acres $575.37

092200 334.-2-19 ANO CATHIE 200.00 x 217.00 $1,504.94

092200 316.17-1-24 BLAISE DANIEL P 57.00 x 170.00 $404.93

092200 304.-1-32.11 BLAISE STEFANIE LYNN 5.75 acres $1,318.55

092200 334.-2-22 BOLA STEVEN J 133.50 x 168.00 $3,308.69

092200 334.-2-25.3 BOLA STEVEN J 63.80 x 312.17 $427.19

092200 294.-1-21 BRODI STEPHEN T 151.00 x 175.00 $1,818.37

092200 316.10-1-14.11 CHIAPPALONE ALFRED 42.00 x 203.00 $407.01

092200 303.-1-17.1 CIPRIANO JAMES F 3.30 acres $2,920.50

092200 315.16-3-6 CLODGO BRIAN P 70.00 x 94.00 $3,297.80

092200 316.13-5-2.1 COURSON RUSSELL A 59.00 x 160.00 $1,080.10

092200 305.4-1-6 DENO WAYNE II 73.00 x 274.00 $3,281.44

092200 334.-1-28.21 DIELLO LINDA 2.90 acres $486.06

092200 305.-1-2.33 ERO KENNETH A 30.00 x 260.00 $1,154.57

092200 316.9-1-7.1 GOWAN BRUCE L 135.00 x 75.00 $570.97

092200 316.9-1-7.2 GOWAN BRUCE L 130.00 x 75.00 $732.95

092200 316.9-1-7.3 GOWAN BRUCE L 75.00 x 75.00 $1,810.77

092200 314.-2-17 HANSON ADAM 13.00 acres $717.32

092200 303.-2-28 HOWERTON JAMES E 107.62 x 400.00 $2,668.23

092200 315.-2-1.2 JARVIS CHRISTOPHER M 1.00 acres $2,808.35

092200 313.-3-1.4 JOY CHRIS A 8.50 acres $1,958.17

092200 305.-2-3 LAHART MILDRED B 1.50 acres $1,760.04

092200 293.-4-2.2 LAPLANTE RODNEY P 1.00 acres $1,252.67

092200 315.-1-18 NOLAN HAYDEN R 169.00 x 190.00 $1,883.36

092200 326.-1-1.2 PERKY DAVID F 5.69 acres $5,485.25

092200 293.-2-4.31 PRAY WILLIAM W 3.80 acres $679.01

092200 305.-1-2.4 RYAN MAY 2.30 acres $1,448.92

092200 315.16-1-5 SCHWARTZ ROBIN J 74.01 x 219.10 $3,928.06

092200 325.-1-12 SMITH JOHN J 21.10 acres $2,617.74

092200 334.2-1-22 WRIGHT RANDY 60.00 x 200.00 $1,827.95

BEEKMANTOWN

092400 150.-2-13.22 BERTHOLF VALERIE A 1.00 acres $607.36

092400 139.1-1-74.4 BIBEAU DUANE 112.24 x 237.84 $1,013.17

092400 181.-2-8.11 BIBEAU DUANE 200.00 x 175.00 $2,706.42

092400 164.-2-8.5 BORDEAU BRIAN 150.00 x 240.00 $927.07

092400 151.-1-6.42 BORDEAU DAVID 1.10 acres $457.20

092400 165.-2-17.2 BROMLEYS AUTO BODY FENDER SHOP 1.00 acres $3,280.20

092400 165.4-1-6 BULLEN JEFFREY J 1.10 acres $320.73

092400 176.-2-10.1 DONAH KEVIN L 3.50 acres $2,178.29

092400 179.-3-21.381 FULLER STEPHEN M II 14.50 acres $3,514.61

092400 164.-1-11.1 GATES DAN 15.10 acres $3,383.02

092400 166.-3-13 GIROUX RICHARD 1.20 acres $764.81

092400 139.-1-5.5 GIROUX RICHARD J 6.58 acres $957.21

092400 139.4-1-1 GIROUX TRACEY 129.70 x 345.00 $6,925.61

092400 150.-2-21.3 GORDON JOANN K 1.15 acres $607.36

092400 139.1-1-71 GOWETT JAYSON E 115.33 x 305.88 $283.42

092400 179.-2-5.122 LAPLANT ALLEN C 1.37 acres $3,533.42

092400 165.-1-12 MONETTE CARL 1.30 acres $2,889.71

092400 189.-2-15 PERROTTE JOHN 45.50 acres $730.26

092400 139.1-1-67.2 QUINT ANGELA R 170.00 x 100.00 $3,933.23

092400 177.-2-22 REIL MICHAEL 120.00 x 200.00 $628.37

092400 178.-2-10.52 RIVERS TERRY L SR 2.05 acres $1,761.85

092400 165.-4-2.1 SELLERS MORGAN GRESS 2.00 acres $470.32

092400 165.-1-3.42 SEYMOUR JOSEPH S 175.00 x 198.72 $1,651.24

092400 167.4-2-12 STANLEY ROBERTA C 25.00 x 230.00 $2,572.58

092400 165.4-4-14 STOTLER PATRICK 100.00 x 263.00 $659.72

092400 178.-2-18.7 TRIM EUGENE J 1.91 acres $4,014.87

092400 190.-1-14 TROMBLY CLIFTON M 3.20 acres $1,044.67

092400 163.-1-25 VASQUEZ AUGUSTIN HONORE 41.90 acres $1,054.95

092400 189.-2-13.71 WHITE CHESTER 22.60 acres $1,218.30

092400 189.-2-13.1 WHITE CHESTER 38.00 acres $835.68

BLACK BROOK

092600 321.-1-2 BLAU KENNETH 39.10 acres $1,323.63

092600 307.2-1-23 COLON DEIRDRE ANN 60.00 x 160.00 $2,694.44

092600 263.-2-10 DOYLE PAUL A JR 31.10 acres $1,232.29

092600 274.-1-11.1 FOUNTAIN LAND CONTRACT JOHN JR 180.00 x 190.00 $1,063.97

092600 342.-1-19.1 MCFARLAND ROBERT 1.20 acres $1,602.01

092600 342.3-2-28 PATTNO JOHN F 190.00 x 121.00 $853.63

092600 341.2-1-11 PATTNO JOHN F 32.00 x 81.00 $5,224.48

092600 320.-2-8.3 PROVOST KAREN 4.10 acres $599.86

092600 341.-1-33 SMITH JOHN 1.50 acres $3,430.44

092600 331.-2-8.1 SNOW JASON 150.00 x 100.00 $1,034.36

092600 341.2-1-34 STORMS MEGAN L 165.00 x 257.00 $4,686.24

092600 342.3-2-17 STORMS MEGAN L 62.50 x 70.00 $3,040.53

092600 339.-1-2.2 THRU THE WOODS LLC 12.63 acres $3,780.39

092600 275.-1-27 WHITTIER KATHLEEN S 1.80 acres $1,868.00

092600 310.-1-1 ZURLO PAUL J 158.30 acres $7,148.61

CHAMPLAIN

092801 18.15-4-33.2 BECHARD DAVID J 66.00 x 145.00 $1,249.41

092801 18.20-4-5 LABARGE CURTIS S 83.00 x 78.00 $1,282.85

092801 18.15-3-10 LAPORTE PAULINE G 76.00 x 70.00 $756.29

092801 18.19-2-20 LEMERY KALE CORBIN 51.90 x 247.00 $2,371.03

092801 18.15-3-14 MESEC TIMOTHY 70.00 x 184.00 $1,574.67

092801 18.15-3-29 MESEC TIMOTHY W 132.00 x 55.00 $1,697.26

092801 18.20-1-1 OH HYE SUN 106.00 x 128.00 $3,070.73

092801 18.20-5-7 PARKER KEVIN 72.00 x 289.00 $2,413.90

092801 18.20-6-5 PICARD ELMER 55.00 x 127.00 $1,330.06

092801 18.15-1-1 RICHARDS JEAN 75.00 x 92.00 $530.91

092801 18.11-1-13.1 SELLER SHELLY S 92.00 x 202.00 $1,854.50

092801 19.13-1-4 SMITH STACEY L 1.23 acres $4,440.95

092801 18.20-1-4 TAITT DAVID A 53.65 x 187.35 $567.97

092803 20.15-3-6 BABBIE RONALD J 120.00 x 220.00 $5,408.86

092803 20.10-2-2 COOK ROY W 50.00 x 150.00 $367.71

092803 20.10-2-34 GIGUERE DENIS G 66.00 x 139.00 $5,101.57

092803 20.6-1-3 GOODROW LISA 1.40 acres $7,787.42

092803 20.11-4-14 HAWLEY GEORGE C 85.00 x 129.00 $12,902.28

092889 17.-1-65.5 ARMSTRONG ROBERT K7.10 acres $4,096.10

092889 18.-1-31 BAKER DORIS 125.00 x 150.00 $1,709.48

092889 33.-2-5.1BEDARD ANDRE 215.12 acres $4,078.77

092889 64.-1-42 BEEMAN ARNOLD J 100.00 x 130.00 $3,000.63

092889 33.-1-1.2 CASTINE PENNY M 140.00 x 165.00 $5,939.86

092889 34.-1-9 COULOMBE CHAD J 1.40 acres $3,075.44

092889 33.-1-8 DAME OUTDOOR ADVERTISING CORP 12.00 acres $2,209.05

092889 63.-1-20.1-2 DESO RALPH J 2.00 acres $193.99

092889 63.-1-43.3 DUPEE RANDY A 165.00 x 263.00 $1,457.51

092889 62.-1-4.41 DUPREY LAURIE A 12.50 acres $389.34

092889 63.-1-49 DUPREY MICHAEL A 2.10 acres $1,768.39

092889 48.-1-3.6 ESELTINE MARVLE 278.00 x 125.00 $4,893.64

092889 34.-1-18.5 GOOLEY DAVID A 90.00 x 88.00 $681.54

092889 33.-1-2 GOOLEY DAVID H 132.00 x 100.00 $574.24

092889 32.-1-3.222 GOOLEY GREGORY D 1.00 acres $477.25

092889 17.-1-3.3 HOGLE TONY G 1.10 acres $743.46

092889 49.-3-13 LAFOUNTAIN DUSTIN 1.00 acres $1,494.14

092889 33.-1-35.1 LAFOUNTAIN MARIE LUCIENNE 1.30 acres $706.07

092889 78.-2-1.1 MATOTT PAUL E 60.70 acres $2,963.46

092889 63.-1-52.1-2 MATOTT PAUL E 158.80 acres $2,606.08

092889 63.-1-52.1-1 MATOTT PAUL E 122.00 acres $2,446.49

092889 34.-1-10.1 MCDONALD MATTHEW T 4.83 acres $4,908.80

092889 18.-1-54.11 PERBI NAA A 250.00 x 150.00 $3,332.61

092889 20.-1-17.21 TDI REPAIR FACILITIES LLC 3.80 acres $5,413.51

092889 20.-1-18.2 TDI REPAIR FACILITIES LLC 1.10 acres $1,025.24

CHAZY

093000 94.1-1-34 ARMSTRONG ROBERT K118.00 x 140.00 $7,554.11

093000 93.-1-8 BARRY MELISSA R 10.10 acres $1,874.99

093000 136.-1-30.8 BEAUDIN FEREOL 208.00 x 208.00 $591.56

093000 94.1-2-37 BOIRE ROBERT R 67.20 x 112.40 $2,379.01

093000 122.-1-58 DECOSTE GWYN 264.00 x 90.50 $434.09

093000 122.-1-10 GIGUERE GREGORY C 37.00 x 74.00 $770.13

093000 76.-2-32 HONAN DANIEL 165.00 x 110.00 $1,298.14

093000 93.2-1-33 HUBBELL ROBERT C 30.00 x 27.00 $837.53

093000 124.2-1-11 HUBBELL ROBERT C 2.09 acres $1,858.16

093000 124.2-1-1 HUBBELL ROBERT M 1.56 acres $3,276.91

093000 109.4-2-5 HUBBELL ROBERT M 4.50 acres $1,961.17

093000 94.-1-43.211 LECLAIRE BRUCE W 59.10 acres $6,609.35

093000 94.-1-57 PASSNO JEFFREY S 80.00 x 300.00 $324.31

093000 136.-1-28.2 PRATT LEITA M 216.00 x 175.00 $614.40

093000 138.-1-28 RENNELL ESTATE OF ROBERT H 120.00 x 150.00 $1,713.56

093000 109.-1-59.1 ROBERTS JOSEPH J 1.30 acres $2,675.92

093000 79.3-1-6.2 SELLER NATHAN 2.00 acres $5,746.92

093000 137.-1-29 SNYDER SARA 80.00 x 100.00 $719.46

093000 80.-1-5.13 TAITT FRANCIS JR 4.60 acres $653.81

093000 80.-1-5.14 TAITT FRANCIS JR 6.32 acres $2,913.55

093000 136.-1-29.2 TROMBLY TODD D 110.00 x 150.00 $1,680.12

093000 122.-1-60.5 WHELDEN MARSHALL F III 177.00 x 221.00 $4,206.18

093000 122.-1-57.2 WINTERBOTTOM BELINDA A 1.60 acres $4,735.65

CLINTON

093200 22.-1-1.2 BARNES LIFE USE LILLIAN 10.00 acres $847.51

093200 24.-1-1.11 BROWN KEVIN F 22.50 acres $489.19

093200 24.-1-2 BROWN KEVIN F 22.50 acres $821.94

093200 68.-1-11.1 DROWN FRANK L 47.10 acres $756.12

093200 7.-1-9 ELSHAFAY HEFNEY 5.20 acres $1,208.67

093200 67.-1-2.3 GILMORE KELLEY P 100.00 x 225.00 $933.46

093200 52.-1-9.22 LANGEVIN WILFRED 1.50 acres $295.68

093200 21.-1-1.3 MAGOON MATT 23.60 acres $876.31

093200 38.-1-15 MAHONEY JOHN G 235.40 acres $3,712.31

093200 22.-1-9.1 PERRY ROY M 44.40 acres $744.73

093200 7.-1-10.1 SCHOONMAKER ROBERT W 25.50 acres $640.04

DANNEMORA

093401 187.20-6-5 BEAUDRY RICHARD 73.75 x 73.75 $4,713.11

093401 187.20-5-32 DAWN BECKERS RTO INC 33.00 x 147.84 $2,945.00

093401 188.17-1-15 JARRARD KATHRYN J 66.00 x 300.00 $1,860.98

093401 187.20-5-14 LAVARNWAY RICKY 82.50 x 73.00 $3,468.96

093401 187.20-4-24 PELLERIN TIMOTHY J 70.00 x 167.00 $4,967.74

093489 158.4-1-63.2 ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A 125.00 x 200.00 $961.12

093489 183.20-4-34 ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A 69.50 x 104.00 $2,829.73

093489 183.20-2-3 ARMSTRONG MICHAEL 37.29 x 276.00 $2,311.66

093489 183.20-4-20 CHAMPAGNE SHANE 69.50 x 92.00 $2,620.58

093489 183.20-1-18 CHASE JOHN R 52.37 x 137.00 $1,836.37

093489 183.20-4-16 CHASE RONALD J JR 76.00 x 125.00 $546.86

093489 183.20-2-17 CHASE RONALD JR 45.29 x 280.00 $2,253.72

093489 183.2-2-36 DEFAYETTE MARYLOU 67.00 x 164.00 $591.27

093489 160.-1-18 DUBRAY STEVEN M 2.80 acres $569.01

093489 169.-2-7 DUBRAY WILLIAM 6.40 acres $4,702.62

093489 188.-1-12 GIANCOTTI BRUNO 43.00 acres $919.26

093489 183.16-1-6 GRANT AMANDA 163.00 x 148.00 $1,446.69

093489 183.20-2-16 HARTPENCE KEVIN M 189.47 x 138.00 $390.70

093489 183.20-4-25 KASKA LIFE USE EILEEN G 89.00 x 80.00 $2,648.65

093489 169.-2-8 KORB MELISSA A 8.20 acres $2,743.07

093489 158.4-1-63.6 LAGOY NEIL M 1.30 acres $1,385.55

093489 183.2-2-33 LAPIER BRANDON LEE 133.88 x 154.00 $1,906.21

093489 183.20-1-21 MERRELL ROBERT 30.00 x 134.00 $2,382.48

093489 182.-2-2.4 STANZONI ROBERT 88.90 acres $1,530.02

093489 172.2-1-40 THOMPSON MATTHEW J 2.60 acres $753.43

093489 172.2-1-38.2 THOMPSON MATTHEW J 200.00 x 162.00 $467.47

093489 183.20-4-3 TRUDEAU CONAN S 50.00 x 100.00 $1,931.93

093489 183.12-1-13 WILSON RICHARD 31.20 x 203.00 $1,990.73

093489 185.2-3-22.3 WOODWARD CYNTHIA A 1.00 acres $1,041.04

ELLENBURG

093600 70.-1-35.2 BAKER AMY 2.00 acres $2,694.44

093600 83.-1-2 BARTON GARY 2.60 acres $1,580.71

093600 70.-1-4.3 BORRIE GABRIELLE M 2.00 acres $1,646.03

093600 97.-1-8 BRIOR KEITH 98.60 acres $1,571.20

093600 97.-1-23 BRIOR KEITH 173.50 acres $2,345.47

093600 82.-1-15 BRIOR KEITH 48.50 acres $4,521.28

093600 97.-1-10.2 BRIOR KEITH 100.50 acres $1,716.38

093600 97.-1-21.342 BRIOR KEITH R 104.80 acres $1,388.56

093600 97.-1-21.343 BRIOR KEITH R 123.00 acres $1,917.47

093600 85.-1-2.5 CALABRESE LYNDA 170.00 x 175.00 $638.53

093600 155.4-1-3 CARPENTER GLEN 2.10 acres $1,618.49

093600 71.-3-4.1 CIOCCA RALPH 36.70 acres $1,256.75

093600 71.3-3-42 CIOCCA RALPH 20.55 x 182.43 $378.91

093600 71.3-3-44 CIOCCA RALPH 100.15 x 166.21 $477.98

093600 155.2-1-5 CORRAL JOSEPH R JR 82.50 x 371.00 $1,570.64

093600 97.-1-21.33 DEGRAFF CATHERINE E 122.00 acres $1,590.32

093600 71.3-2-28 DROWN FRANK L 165.00 x 130.00 $3,185.82

093600 82.-1-17.2 FILION PATRICIA D 13.50 acres $899.13

093600 82.-1-9.2 FILION RICHARD 207.00 x 207.00 $513.48

093600 71.3-1-8 GENEREUX SHERRY A 97.00 x 310.00 $1,672.30

093600 98.-1-28 GILMORE KELLEY P 136.00 acres $3,277.89

093600 141.3-3-5.3 KASKA JOANN 100.00 x 275.00 $8,228.42

093600 155.-4-9 KORB MELISSA A 10.00 acres $373.37

093600 99.1-3-22 LABOMBARD NATHAN J 78.00 x 131.00 $791.52

093600 99.1-2-18 LABOMBARD THELMA L 110.00 x 226.00 $1,107.01

093600 69.-2-5 LIU SINAN 11.30 acres $467.09

093600 55.-2-5.22 MACEY ROBERT 10.00 acres $213.53

093600 98.-1-14 MAGOON DONALD C JR 43.50 acres $2,464.88

093600 115.-1-2.4 MAGOON MATTHEW 13.20 acres $540.69

093600 113.-1-10.5 MAGOON MATTHEW C 94.00 acres $2,180.51

093600 99.1-1-18 MAGOON WAYNE 95.00 x 160.00 $1,769.58

093600 82.-1-16.1 NORMANDIN JAMES W III 220.00 acres $4,621.94

093600 97.-1-11 NORMANDIN JAMES W III 30.00 acres $750.61

093600 71.3-2-3 PECOR WADE 80.00 x 220.00 $1,391.58

093600 99.1-3-5 POTTS CYNTHIA 56.00 x 115.00 $1,005.25

093600 84.-1-22 QUESNEL THERESA M 215.00 x 141.00 $1,194.99

093600 155.1-2-21 ROCK PHILIP E 70.00 x 215.00 $3,670.34

093600 112.-2-12.1 STALEY KIRBY N JR 7.90 acres $2,643.97

093600 112.-2-12.22 STALEY SAMANTHA M 7.80 acres $926.40

093600 127.-1-17 TOURVILLE BRAD A 200.00 x 200.00 $840.58

093600 155.4-1-41 WEEKS ADAM R 2.50 acres $2,710.63

MOOERS

093800 43.-1-8.3 ARPIN CAROLINE K 3.30 acres $3,088.26

093800 14.-1-11.1 BARCOMB REGINA M 170.00 x 150.00 $569.89

093800 41.-1-14 BASTO JOSEPH T 100.00 x 130.00 $1,080.25

093800 59.-1-25.22 BELL CASEY 2.90 acres $371.40

093800 59.-1-25.21 BELL CASEY K 2.90 acres $444.93

093800 44.-2-7.11 BURDO ELDON P 3.00 acres $416.33

093800 15.-1-29.1 CHALIFOU ELVA MARIE 56.80 acres $3,015.66

093800 15.-1-23.22 DUPEE JASON THOMAS1.30 acres $4,273.03

093800 59.-1-3.21 FRANCIS EDNA M 61.40 acres $1,932.05

093800 59.-1-3.22 FRANCIS EDNA M 1.90 acres $1,183.96

093800 16.-1-27.12 GAUTHIER LIFE ESTATE FLORA 210.00 x 134.00 $11,792.84

093800 44.2-1-21 GERO BETTY 120.00 x 280.00 $2,738.41

093800 44.-1-20.2 GRENON JAMES A 1.20 acres $1,784.97

093800 31.-2-6 GUERIN CHARLES EDWARD 99.00 x 66.00 $2,434.57

093800 44.2-1-9 HEMINGWAY NICOLE 110.00 x 160.00 $1,040.13

093800 30.15-1-7 HICKS BRENDA 180.00 x 126.00 $485.41

093800 16.-1-7.42 HILL DANIEL R 2.00 acres $722.26

093800 43.-1-8.14 LAFOUNTAIN TIMOTHY C 1.00 acres $1,290.64

093800 29.-2-42 LAPLANTE FRANKLIN M JR 100.00 x 225.00 $1,946.81

093800 31.-1-14 LAUNTON ESTATE MARY 100.00 x 240.00 $252.91

093800 26.-1-8 LAVALLEY LOUIS R 190.00 acres $2,176.36

093800 41.-1-3.71 LAVALLEY LOUIS R 105.20 acres $1,749.41

093800 12.-1-5.1 LEAFLOOR COREY 15.00 acres $2,271.17

093800 12.-1-8 LEAFLOOR JESS W 314.80 acres $2,961.61

093800 43.-1-27.2 MANOR DARLENE A 43.10 acres $2,548.40

093800 43.-1-26.1 MANOR HAROLD W 25.90 acres $751.85

093800 43.-1-26.2 MANOR HAROLD W 156.50 acres $2,810.29

093800 43.-1-3 MANOR HAROLD W 69.50 acres $1,715.52

093800 45.-2-13 MARSHALL ROSEMARY S 72.20 x 305.70 $799.52

093800 61.-1-17 MATOTT ROSE M 55.50 acres $2,246.66

093800 58.-2-6.1 MCDONALD THOMAS A 147.20 acres $5,896.81

093800 28.-1-2.122 MESECK EDWARD 11.60 acres $252.38

093800 28.-1-3.5 MESECK EDWARD A 200.00 x 130.50 $837.13

093800 12.-1-9.2 MESECK EDWARD A 37.10 acres $800.15

093800 28.-1-2.13 MESECK EDWARD A 87.80 acres $1,377.54

093800 61.-1-13 MURRAY MICHAEL P 104.10 acres $2,218.04

093800 61.-1-8.4 NIEVES RICHARD D 19.00 acres $1,208.93

093800 57.-3-2.25 RABIDEAU GILBERT 15.20 acres $1,170.22

093800 44.2-3-14.2 RABIDEAU II TYRONE 80.00 x 67.00 $1,518.43

093800 47.-1-1 RABIDEAU JOHN L 63.00 acres $4,934.46

093800 31.-3-12 RABIDEAU JOHN L 110.00 acres $2,299.75

093800 15.-1-18.4 REMINGTON MAY ANN 10.10 acres $812.61

093800 28.-1-2.4 ROBIDOUX JOSEPH MARCEL 150.00 x 110.00 $310.19

093800 45.-3-9.21 SPOOR FANNIE 47.00 acres $1,862.59

093800 45.-3-9.22 SPOOR FANNIE 1.33 acres $2,220.03

093800 47.-1-2.31 SWINTON LEONARD 2.30 acres $698.60

093800 28.-1-9.1 TEDFORD ROY 108.90 acres $2,017.85

093800 60.-1-10.4 VINCENT DANIEL 1.00 acres $767.23

093800 29.-1-16.2 WOODRUFF JOSHUA D 1.65 acres $3,088.26

PERU

094000 258.-1-20 BARBER ROLAND B 8.50 acres $2,444.22

094000 269.-2-32 CAMPEAU FREDERIC 100.00 x 100.00 $2,346.05

094000 280.1-9-38 CARON ANN M 60.00 x 150.00 $5,236.42

094000 290.-1-13 CARPENTER TODD D 1.40 acres $3,688.66

094000 269.-2-29.23 CIOCCA RALPH 43.55 acres $2,483.48

094000 267.-4-7 DASHNAW GLORIA 1.60 acres $3,649.54

094000 279.2-1-38 DECKER GRETCHEN A 137.10 x 218.80 $6,072.84

094000 254.-3-9.1 DUTILLY ROSARIO DOUGLAS 2.70 acres $5,891.99

094000 291.-1-20.8 FALCON LANCE W 3.56 acres $1,116.57

094000 267.-4-8 FIELDS ERICA R 5.30 acres $3,052.87

094000 276.-1-4 GIDDINGS DANNY S 150.00 x 200.00 $1,219.04

094000 292.-1-1.22 HARVEY RICK 1.70 acres $4,346.12

094000 256.-3-25 HITE BENJAMIN 110.00 x 264.00 $1,572.45

094000 255.-3-2 KING JEREMY 110.00 x 166.00 $590.74

094000 256.-5-8.3 KING JEREMY 35.00 acres $853.83

094000 256.-7-13 KING JEREMY 150.00 x 260.00 $366.90

094000 256.-7-10 KING JEREMY DAVID 150.00 x 260.00 $3,488.76

094000 256.-5-11.4 MCKEE LLOYD R 150.00 x 210.00 $3,673.32

094000 256.-5-5.6 MERRILL PENELOPE B 150.00 x 250.00 $841.68

094000 256.-3-20 REEVES SUSAN M 110.00 x 264.00 $1,469.98

094000 255.-3-7 RIZZIE LORRI A 100.00 x 162.00 $971.63

094000 290.-1-36 RYAN WILLIAM BRANDON 48.00 acres $4,980.59

094000 277.-1-20 RYAN WILLIAM BRANDON 57.00 acres $1,226.88

094000 256.-4-1.2 STANSBURY CRYSTAL 3.80 acres $1,416.48

094000 267.-2-1.4 STONE RANDALL A 1.20 acres $2,976.40

094000 281.-1-12.41 TELLIER LINDA 31.20 acres $3,429.75

094000 258.-1-40 WARD KARYN 75.00 x 152.00 $724.26

PLATTSBURGH

094200 193.3-4-25 AUBIN DANIELLE L 89.00 x 317.35 $918.70

094200 220.2-2-7 BECKER DAWN 50.00 x 157.55 $1,572.02

094200 194.-2-19 BIJEAU DANIEL P 6.07 acres $4,504.41

094200 205.-1-17 BLAKESLEY ARTHUR 22.70 acres $1,792.22

094200 193.3-3-4 BLOW-DASILVA ALYSHA 120.00 x 100.00 $1,339.12

094200 209.3-1-52 BROCKWAY SHEILA A 1.10 acres $5,305.56

094200 220.-8-16.1 BRODI STEPHEN T 2.10 acres $3,203.08

094200 246.-1-25 BURDICK GLENN 48.00 x 360.00 $335.75

094200 206.-1-13.11 CALDERARO ESTATE JOSEPH S 100.00 x 118.00 $1,564.16

094200 192.-4-2 CIOCCA RALPH 163.00 x 117.00 $573.37

094200 246.-5-3 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 141.25 x 247.00 $3,170.37

094200 246.-5-4 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 117.17 x 247.00 $2,765.36

094200 246.-5-5 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 94.94 x 287.00 $3,482.55

094200 246.-5-6 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 114.81 x 295.00 $3,005.82

094200 246.-5-7 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 115.16 x 312.00 $3,022.70

094200 246.-5-8 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 116.85 x 337.00 $3,022.70

094200 246.-5-2 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 1.14 acres $2,271.72

094200 246.-5-10 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 1.36 acres $2,879.26

094200 246.-5-9 CLIFTON PARK REALTY LLC 1.03 acres $2,988.96

094200 194.2-2-75 COGAN SMITH CAROL 8.00 x 120.00 $365.62

094200 220.-8-18 CONKEY-GARZONE CYNTHIA C 9.10 acres $3,102.23

094200 206.3-1-18.21 CRARY ESTATE JOHN W1.10 acres $4,285.88

094200 193.3-3-43 CROSS JOEY 120.00 x 110.00 $1,170.87

094200 246.-1-9.154 DAME DAVID J 3.39 acres $2,389.89

094200 246.-1-9.153 DAME DAVID J 3.60 acres $2,415.18

094200 246.-1-9.151 DAME MAUREEN 43.70 acres $1,404.62

094200 247.5-1-7 DAME MAUREEN V 129.09 x 140.92 $609.48

094200 247.5-1-10 DAME MAUREEN V 170.87 x 135.05 $609.48

094200 247.5-1-11 DAME MAUREEN V 282.00 x 87.09 $609.48

094200 247.5-1-12 DAME MAUREEN V 186.84 x 151.02 $609.48

094200 247.5-1-13 DAME MAUREEN V 209.85 x 269.29 $609.48

094200 247.5-1-14 DAME MAUREEN V 139.19 x 187.93 $609.48

094200 247.5-1-15 DAME MAUREEN V 198.01 x 196.88 $609.48

094200 247.5-1-16 DAME MAUREEN V 119.26 x 191.62 $609.48

094200 247.5-1-17.2 DAME MAUREEN V 66.63 x 167.37 $326.78

094200 247.5-1-6.2 DAME MAUREEN V 44.66 x 140.92 $280.37

094200 247.5-1-8 DAME MAUREEN V 138.93 x 165.21 $609.48

094200 246.-5-11 DAME MAUREEN V 1.29 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-30 DAME MAUREEN V 1.20 acres $609.48

094200 247.5-1-9 DAME MAUREEN V 138.15 x 165.21 $609.48

094200 247.5-1-19 DAME MAUREEN V 0.86 acres $297.24

094200 246.-5-21 DAME MAUREEN V 1.34 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-1 DAME MAUREEN V 1.33 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-12 DAME MAUREEN V 1.38 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-14 DAME MAUREEN V 1.34 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-16 DAME MAUREEN V 1.09 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-17 DAME MAUREEN V 1.34 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-18 DAME MAUREEN V 1.48 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-13 DAME MAUREEN V 1.32 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-20 DAME MAUREEN V 1.27 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-29 DAME MAUREEN V 78.62 x 245.63 $609.48

094200 246.-5-22 DAME MAUREEN V 1.26 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-23 DAME MAUREEN V 1.24 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-24 DAME MAUREEN V 1.22 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-25 DAME MAUREEN V 1.31 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-26 DAME MAUREEN V 1.34 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-27 DAME MAUREEN V 1.18 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-28 DAME MAUREEN V 1.35 acres $609.48

094200 246.-5-19 DAME MAUREEN V 1.07 acres $609.48

094200 203.-1-13.1 DARRAH ROBERT M 30.50 acres $781.40

094200 245.-5-23.2 DUTILLY ROSARIO D 2.70 acres $11,403.91

094200 193.3-4-35 FULLER STEPHEN M II 100.00 x 182.00 $2,435.19

094200 192.-4-19 GOLDEN PAUL 105.40 x 148.90 $689.55

094200 192.4-1-28 GRAVES LAWRENCE 115.00 x 115.00 $1,067.30

094200 220.4-2-1.12 HANSHAW SYLVIA 75.00 x 156.00 $1,471.18

094200 233.-1-8 HARRELL III AGLESS J 140.00 x 150.00 $2,469.07

094200 205.-1-13 HENRY ALLEN 2.30 acres $5,809.87

094200 191.-2-7.8 HOLMES TIMOTHY 30.60 acres $3,982.03

094200 205.4-4-31.1 JOINER LAWRENCE 60.00 x 135.00 $3,135.61

094200 206.4-2-3 LAJOY BETTY LOU 80.00 x 140.00 $1,428.19

094200 206.3-2-1 LASHWAY ESTATE ELLSWORTH 130.00 x 350.00 $4,116.74

094200 180.-3-4.5 LOON GULF INC 101.00 acres $2,818.66

094200 220.4-2-2.2 MARTIN ALVIN 113.00 x 150.00 $1,338.13

094200 246.-4-9 MCGRAIL PATRICE 271.10 x 240.10 $7,900.71

094200 206.-1-13.1 MCKENNA STEPHEN A 62.40 acres $16,340.99

094200 191.-3-15.121 MCKENNA STEPHEN A 11.80 acres $5,874.78

094200 193.3-2-8 MERCURIO HOLLIE K 110.00 x 343.00 $1,768.30

094200 220.2-2-8 MONETTE CARL M 50.00 x 157.75 $2,788.62

094200 192.4-2-29 MONTO ERIC M 75.00 x 268.00 $665.78

094200 193.-1-12.2-1 NORTHWAY OUTDOOR ADVERTISING $1,409.24

094200 193.-1-12.2 NORTHWAY OUTDOOR ADVERTISING 54.60 acres $789.21

094200 220.4-4-13 PATNO RONALD W 110.00 x 210.00 $1,142.90

094200 195.3-1-16 QUINT JUDITH 104.00 x 175.00 $4,759.49

094200 245.-5-19 SCHMIDT CLIFFORD 110.00 x 205.00 $2,430.82

094200 203.-2-47.3 SEGUIN RUSSELL T 200.00 x 200.00 $4,797.79

094200 192.4-3-28 SMITH ESTATE ESTHER C 105.00 x 150.00 $2,629.72

094200 193.3-4-42 TALIAFERRO NAYLOR 139.20 x 108.72 $510.67

094200 193.3-5-16 TAYLOR DONNA 100.00 x 150.00 $479.18

094200 206.4-4-24 TAYLOR MICHAEL J 60.00 x 238.00 $4,384.44

094200 206.4-4-22 TAYLOR MICHAEL J 60.00 x 336.00 $4,982.18

094200 206.4-4-23 TAYLOR MICHAEL J 60.00 x 336.00 $3,360.90

094200 246.-1-10.56 THE LANDINGS ASSOCIATION 20.00 x 1179.25 $508.01

094200 192.4-2-14.5 TOMAN GLENN 196.98 x 200.00 $1,582.66

094200 207.10-1-16 TRB DEVELOPMENT LLC 1.40 acres $1,444.50

094200 207.10-1-15.1 TRB DEVELOPMENT LLC 88.00 x 187.15 $817.82

094200 205.-1-4 VANN PAMELA 85.00 x 185.00 $3,544.90

094200 245.-5-69 WATSON KRIS A II 1.30 acres $1,920.06

094200 189.-3-8.1 WHITE CHESTER 145.50 acres $3,013.28

SARANAC

094401 201.8-1-24.4 DOUGLAS THOMAS M 94.00 x 100.00 $606.81

094489 240.1-1-28 ALEXANDER DOUGLAS 261.52 x 81.50 $3,134.86

094489 240.1-1-27 ALEXANDER DOUGLAS A JR 33.00 x 81.80 $1,811.76

094489 210.2-2-5.2 ATKINSON DARCY J 101.00 x 280.00 $1,335.54

094489 236.-1-3.14 BLUEWOLF CHARLES 7.90 acres $520.98

094489 227.-1-26.2 BUCKLEY GREGORY J 3.80 acres $6,424.61

094489 263.-1-7 BUTLER MCKENZIE 8.00 acres $973.57

094489 210.2-4-6 CALLAWAY KATHY E 60.00 x 430.00 $616.44

094489 251.3-4-8 CARPENTER GLENN 115.00 x 179.50 $929.14

094489 260.-1-21 CARROW NICHOLAS J 2.20 acres $2,335.39

094489 238.-1-1.12 CHAMPAGNE CODY J 12.10 acres $4,433.03

094489 237.-1-1 CHAMPAGNE HELEN KELLAS 223.70 acres $3,403.53

094489 202.-2-25.1 DECKER LAURA 82.50 x 132.00 $3,970.24

094489 216.-1-29.1 DELISLE AYOTTE CONNIE A 222.00 x 120.00 $731.45

094489 228.-1-2.2 DEVINS BEVERLY A 1.08 acres $3,759.58

094489 226.-1-15.2 DOHERTY TIMOTHY B JR 2.00 acres $3,156.28

094489 263.-1-37 DOYLE PAUL A JR 14.00 acres $2,244.93

094489 260.-1-11 DRESCHER MELEEA L 23.80 acres $842.59

094489 210.2-3-4 EGGERS TODD 125.00 x 240.00 $1,277.58

094489 210.2-2-21 GARROW STANLEY 120.00 x 80.00 $1,241.38

094489 202.-4-2 GIANCOTTI BRUNO 4.40 acres $272.06

094489 210.2-1-6 GILLETT HERMAN H 99.00 x 350.00 $1,748.28

094489 210.2-2-8 GILLETTE TOM 2.60 acres $1,680.97

094489 236.-1-3.13 HALBRITTER BARRY 8.10 acres $1,640.46

094489 216.-1-41.2 JOHNSON ERICA 120.00 x 300.00 $293.67

094489 225.-1-1 LEAVINE KENNETH 50.00 acres $1,258.71

094489 214.-1-8.1 LOON GULF INC 25.00 acres $593.77

094489 214.-1-7 LOON GULF INC 50.00 acres $765.39

094489 210.2-1-5 LUEBBERS JOHN 61.00 x 330.00 $1,350.01

094489 236.-1-10 MILLER FRANKLYN E 3.00 acres $1,044.20

094489 226.-1-15.1 MILLER JASON 150.00 acres $4,540.27

094489 240.1-1-5 MONZEL PHILLIP M 157.00 x 271.00 $2,860.24

094489 252.-1-6.2 O'BRIEN LEO JR 151.30 acres $2,592.79

094489 210.2-2-4 OLSON DIANNE M 60.00 x 300.00 $1,187.07

094489 210.2-1-2 OSWALD ROBERT III 110.00 x 210.00 $1,575.83

094489 200.-1-1 PHILLIPS LOIS 50.50 acres $769.66

094489 215.-1-12 PHILLIPS MICHAEL 4.90 acres $3,618.00

094489 217.-3-20 POULIN ROGER G 12.90 acres $5,548.37

094489 202.-2-35.512 PROVOST MATTHEW H 5.20 acres $1,009.88

094489 210.2-2-12 REED JESSE 180.00 x 185.00 $830.81

094489 210.2-2-14 REED JESSE 165.00 x 180.00 $955.87

094489 260.-1-16.2 ROBERTS TIMOTHY 1.40 acres $1,375.10

094489 260.-1-16.1 ROBERTS TIMOTHY 70.50 acres $1,347.87

094489 261.-1-25 SADIQ CHRISTOPHER 8.10 acres $446.72

094489 239.-2-2 SANTOSA RONNY 47.20 acres $1,696.23

094489 226.-1-28.3 SANTOSA RONNY 225.00 x 150.00 $1,475.79

094489 250.-2-8.9 SHIPPLING JOHN 34.30 acres $1,589.00

094489 216.-1-11 SMATHERS LILLIAN M 2.10 acres $1,473.17

094489 253.-1-3.2 SPECK WALTER ROBERT 10.00 acres $701.03

094489 215.-1-35 STALEY RICHARD A JR 5.30 acres $2,105.95

094489 239.-1-5.4 TAITT DAVID A 1.50 acres $349.29

094489 214.-1-2 TAYLOR MARY BETH 49.50 acres $1,112.83

094489 262.-1-45.12 TURNER JOHN 3.54 acres $722.48

094489 226.-1-7 VAUGHAN JOHN S 254.00 x 165.00 $1,044.20

094489 215.-1-40.1 WRIGHT RUSSELL B 101.10 acres $4,268.75

094489 215.-1-42.3 WRIGHT RUSSELL B 66.00 acres $1,331.64

SCHUYLER FALLS094600 232.-2-21 ALLEN KIMBERLY 1.70 acres $631.04

094600 232.-2-22 ALLEN KIMBERLY 2.80 acres $1,906.93

094600 230.-1-11.17 BENSON ELIZABETH R 150.00 x 200.34 $4,941.52

094600 232.-2-4.1 BOSLEY LIFE USE BEATRICE 23.80 acres $1,273.06

094600 218.1-3-12.1 BURGESS KEITH 1.20 acres $1,970.57

094600 218.1-4-15.1 CLUKEY JOSEPH 168.00 x 175.00 $1,384.85

094600 244.-2-28 COOK CATHERINE ANN 100.00 x 240.00 $839.36

094600 245.-2-17.71 CROSBY CARROLL 8.40 acres $745.96

094600 204.-3-3.1 DAME ESTATE GERMAINE 2.40 acres $2,125.97

094600 243.-1-13 DARWIN BRITTANE S 1.70 acres $1,194.08

094600 244.-1-37.6 DASHNAW JEFFREY R 1.11 acres $536.69

094600 232.-1-21 DEMARAIS JOHN 8.50 acres $453.69

094600 245.-1-15.2 DOMINY DONALD 95.00 x 178.00 $645.60

094600 218.-3-1.21 DOUGLASS MARC 2.10 acres $430.62

094600 245.-1-14.31 DUTILLY R DOUGLAS 3.60 acres $6,338.95

094600 204.-3-17 GARRANT DANIEL L 2.40 acres $7,521.16

094600 232.-1-25 HEYWOOD STEPHANIE 100.00 x 150.00 $1,342.70

094600 256.-6-17.1 KORB TIMOTHY 50.00 x 680.00 $232.41

094600 244.-1-31.42 LABARGE JOHN 110.00 x 150.00 $1,605.19

094600 245.-1-29.22 LATULIP DONALD B 150.00 x 150.00 $3,102.54

094600 244.-2-25.8 MCCRAY MICHAEL P 100.00 x 150.00 $950.01

094600 244.3-1-17 ORMSBY RAYMOND EDWARD 90.00 x 150.00 $1,886.76

094600 245.-1-34 PETTITT SARAH 1.00 acres $1,676.14

094600 245.-3-31 RANSOM TODD J 100.00 x 174.50 $3,986.22

094600 218.1-4-19.1 ROCK CLARENCE 110.00 x 130.00 $1,525.52

094600 244.3-1-21 SASS NECOLE 70.00 x 132.00 $2,674.47

094600 244.4-1-6 SEYMOUR MICHAEL S 1.10 acres $1,959.95

094600 245.-1-9.24 SMITH CAROL COGAN 25.00 x 775.00 $409.77

094600 245.-1-9.3 SMITH CAROL J 3.60 acres $1,105.05

094600 232.-2-17.22 SPOONER BARBARA 150.00 x 205.00 $5,279.77

094600 230.-1-33.3 STALEY RANDAL R JR 1.30 acres $1,532.00

094600 244.4-1-4 STOCUM ROBERT E 2.10 acres $2,009.96

094600 232.-2-30 TAITT FRANCIS 1.00 acres $3,556.28

094600 218.-1-48 TYNDALL THOMAS H 110.00 x 200.00 $1,655.98

094600 256.1-1-12 WOODWARD LIFE USE GLORIA L 140.00 x 205.00 $1,001.85

094600 245.-1-19 WRIGHT DANA 3.70 acres $3,361.14

SERVICE OF ANSWER: Every person having any right, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in Schedule A hereto may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such answer must be filed in the Office of the Clinton County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above mentioned as the last day for redemption.

FAILURE TO REDEEM OR ANSWER: In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcels described herein and a judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default. I do hereby certify and affirm the foregoing as true under the penalties of perjury this 4th day of October, 2019.Attorney for Tax District: Clinton County Attorney c/o County Treasurer137 Margaret Street, Suite 205Plattsburgh, NY 12901

ENFORCING OFFICER: Kimberly Davis Clinton County Treasurer

(518) 565-4730

NC-10/5,10/19, 11/2/2019-3TC-229230|