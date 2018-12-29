COLLECTORS NOTICE I, Rose M. French, the undersigned Collector of Taxes in and for the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York have received the Tax Roll and Warrant for the collection of taxes for the year 2019.I will sit at the following named place for the purpose of receiving taxes, from 9AM to 4 PM (CLOSED 12:00-1:00 FOR LUNCH) on the following dates without a penalty: January 2, 2019 through January 31, 2019, Monday through Friday at the Town of Moriah Town Hall, 38 Park Place Suite 2, Port Henry, NY 12974.As of February 1, 2019, one (1) percent penalty will be added, two (2) percent penalty added as of March 1, 2019 and three (3) percent penalty added as of April 1, 2019 until the return of unpaid taxes on May 1, 2019 is made to the County Treasurer pursuant to law.You will be offered the opportunity to pay your taxes in four installments, but you must choose to do so by January 31st. Instructions will be included in with your taxes.Rose M. FrenchTown of MoriahTown Clerk/Tax CollectorTT-12/29/2018-1TC-205015|