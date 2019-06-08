THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CROWN POINT CENTRAL SCHOOL hereby invites submission of sealed bids for Auditorium Repairs: refinishing floor / painting / and general repairs as well as an outdoor walk in freezer for the 2019-2020 School Year. Bids/Quotes will be accepted for all items or any individual item. Each submission must be clearly marked Business Office, Bid/Quote. Bids/Quotes will be received until 12:00 p.m. Monday June 17, 2019, at the Business Office, 2758 Main Street, publicly opened and read. Specifications and Bid/Quote Forms may be obtained at the Crown Point Central School District Business Office. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all Bids/Quotes.Board of Education Crown Point Central School District Crown Point, NY 12928 Victoria D. Russell District Treasurer May 23, 2019TT-06/8/2019-1TC-219070|