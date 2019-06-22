CROWN POINT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT AUDITORIUM RENOVATIONAES PROJECT NO. 4616 SEDFP PROJECT NO. 15 02 03 04 0 001 016 & 17 SECTION 00116 INVITATION TO BID Project: Auditorium RenovationOwner: Crown Point Central School District 758 Main StreetCrown Point, NY 12928Architect/Engineer: Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying Northeast, PLLC (AES Northeast)10-12 City Hall PlacePlattsburgh, NY 12901The Owner will receive sealed Bids at the at the office of the District Superintendent located at 2758 Main Street, Crown Point, NY 12928, until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened. The project will be bid and awarded as one (1) Prime Contract for General Construction. Project Description: Limited renovation of existing auditorium including new ceiling, acoustical wall paneling, new lights, and new air conditioning. New seating and audio/video systems provided by Owners vendor.

The Owner requires the project to be substantially completed on or before November 30, 2019 for base bid or December 31, 2019 for base bid and alternates, with final completion achieved (15) days after substantial completion. A pre-bid conference has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the auditorium. Bidding Documents shall be electronically downloaded free of charge at www.aesnortheast.com under the Bidding and Under Construction link at the top of the webpage. Printing is also available at our standard rates. Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Architect/Engineer, AES Northeast, 4549 Route 9, Plattsburgh, New York, 12901.

It is the policy of the Owner to encourage disadvantaged business enterprises, including minority and women business participation in this project by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, and all bidders are expected to cooperate in implementing this policy. Bids shall be submitted on the provided forms in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Each Bid must be accompanied by a security deposit in the amount of 5% of the Bid and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond. Contractors bids are irrevocable for a period of (45) days after submission.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. TT-06/22/2019-1TC-221096|