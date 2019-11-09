ANNUAL ELECTION OF THE CROWN POINT FIRE DISTRICT On December 10, 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Election of the Crown Point Fire District will take place on December 10, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at the Crown Point Fire House located at 2764 Main Street, Crown Point, NY for the purpose of electing one Fire Commissioner for a five (5) year term and one Treasurer for a three (3) year term, commencing January 1, 2020. All voters registered with the Essex County Board of Elections on or before November 18, 2019 shall be eligible to vote. Candidates for District Office shall have filed their names with the Secretary of the Crown Point Fire District, at the Fire house at 2764 Main Street, no later than twenty days before the election, November 20, 2019.October 29, 2019

Wendy Ingleston, Secretary

Crown Point Fire District

TT-11/09/2019-1TC-232581|