CROWN POINT SELF STORAGE will sell at "PRIVATE SALE" the contents of the following storage units on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 8 Sharon Park Crown Point, NY. 1- 5x10 # 74, 1--10x10 # 68 and 1- 10x30 # 11/28.TT-04/27/2019-1TC-216056|
