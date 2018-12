Dahlgren Colley Propeties, L.L.C., Arts of Org. filed with Sec. of State of NY (SSNY) 10/30/2018. Cty: Essex. SSNY desig. as agent upon whom process against may be served & shall mail process to William Colley, 495 Baldwin Rd., Ticonderoga, NY 12883. General PurposeTT-12/22-1/26/2019-6TC-205018|