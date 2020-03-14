NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Under Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law Name: Daly Accounting, LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on March 5, 2020. Office location: Warren County. SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: c/o LLC, 605 West Mountain Road, Queensbury, New York 12804. Purpose: Any lawful act or activities. NE-03/14-04/18/2020-6TC-242111|THE TOWN OF JOHNSBURG Board meeting originally scheduled for March 17 has been moved to March 24th.Kathleen Lorah Town Clerk Town of Johnsburg

