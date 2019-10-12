DHANI & KIRAV LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on September 27, 2019.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 15 Commodore Thomas MacDonough Highway, Plattsburgh, New York 12901. PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-10/12-11/16/2019-6TC-230140|