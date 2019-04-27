NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Under Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law Name: Dorset Home Solutions, LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on April 15, 2019. Office location: Warren County. SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: c/o Dorset Home Solutions, LLC, 18 Dorset Place, Queensbury, New York 12804. Purpose: Any lawful act or activities. NE-4/27-06/01/2019-6TC-215579|