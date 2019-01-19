NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF Douglas Municipal, LLC. App. for Auth. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 12/21/18. Office location: Warren County. LLC formed in Delaware (DE) on 10/16/18. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 1663 Route 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803, Attn: Wes Long, the registered agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. DE address of LLC: Intertrust Corporate Services Delaware Ltd., 200 Bellevue Pkwy, Ste 210, Wilmington, DE 19809. Arts. of Org. filed with DE Secy of State, 401 Federal St, Dover, DE 19901. Purpose: any lawful act or activity.NE-01/19-2-23/2019-6TC-207069|