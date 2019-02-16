DRINKING WATER WARNING February 17, 2019 TOWN OF TICONDEROGA The Town of Ticonderoga has failed to provide proper treatment for Cryptosporidium.What is Cryptosporidium? Cryptosporidiumis a single-celled protozoan parasite commonly found in lakes and rivers, especially when the water is contaminated with sewage and animal waste.Cryptosporidiumcan cause gastrointestinal illness (e.g., diarrhea, vomiting, cramps).Who is at risk? Infants, some elderly or immunocompromised persons such as those undergoing chemotherapy for cancer; those who have undergone organ transplants; those who are undergoing treatment with steroids; and people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders who can be particularly at risk from infections. You should seek advice about drinking water from your physician or health care provider.What are the symptoms? Symptoms may include profuse, watery diarrhea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, lethargy, and general malaise.What should I do? Do Not Give Water To Infants, Some Elderly Or Immunocompromised Persons Such As Those Undergoing Chemotherapy For Cancer; Those Who Have Undergone Organ Transplants; Those Who Are Undergoing Treatment With Steroids; And People With HIV/Aids Or Other Immune System Disorders Who Can Be Particularly At Risk From Infections.ANYONE AT RISK NOTED ABOVE SHOULD USE BOTTLED WATER OR BOILED WATER FOR THEIR DRINKING WATER AND FOOD PREPARATION PURPOSES.What happened? What is being done? Pursuant to the Long Term 2 Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule ("LT2ESWTR"), on or before October 1, 2014, the Town of Ticonderoga was required to provide water treatment for the Gooseneck Reservoir source to inactivate Cryptosporidium. The Town of Ticonderoga has been engaged in a process to provide such treatment and/or provide an alternative source of water. As of October 1, 2014, that process has not been completed. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an order dated October 3, 2014 requiring the Town of Ticonderoga to meet these treatment requirements. The Town of Ticonderoga is actively pursuing construction of a groundwater source and improvements to the Towns water system. The groundwater source is expected to be completed by December of 2019. For Eagle Lake and Chilson area users, an evaluation and report are expected to be completed by June of 2021, with completion of improvements by June of 2025.Further information can be obtained by contacting the Town of Ticonderoga Water Department at 518-585-6144, or logging on to the Town of Ticonderoga webpage at: http://www.townofticonderoga.org.Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. TT-02/16/2019-1TC-209429|