NOTICE OF PUBLICATION FORMATION OF A NEW YORK LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY PURSUANT TO NEW YORK LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY LAW SECTION 203. 1. The name of the limited liability company is DUMAS & SONS LLC 2. The date of filing of the Articles of Organization with the Department of State is DECEMBER 27, 2018.3. The county in New York in which the office of the company is located is CLINTON.4. The Secretary of State has been designated as agent of the company upon whom process may be served, and the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the company served upon him or her to DUMAS & SONS LLC821 NORTH STAR ROADMOOERS, NEW YORK 129585. The term of the limited liability company shall be perpetual.6. The purpose of the limited liability company is to engage in any lawful act or activity for which limited liability companies may be organized.NC-02/16-03/23/2019-6TC-209434|