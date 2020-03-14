EARLY NOTICE OF A PROPOSED ACTIVITY IN A 100-YEAR FLOODPLAIN AND WETLANDS AU SABLE FORKS FLOOD WALL PROJECT 14233 AND 14235 NYS ROUTE 9 N HAMLET OF AU SABLE FORKS, TOWN OF JAY ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK March 14, 2020

To: All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals This is to give notice that the Governors Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR), an office of the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation (HTFC), has received an application to fund the Au Sable Forks Flood Wall Project (hereinafter, the Proposed Activity) and is conducting an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and Executive Order 11990 in accordance with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Renewal (HUD) regulations (24 CFR Part 55). There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, to provide the public an opportunity to express their concerns and share information about the Proposed Activity. Second, adequate public notice is an important public education tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains and wetlands facilitates and enhances governmental efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains or wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk. Funding for the Proposed Activity will be provided by the HUD Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program for storm recovery activities in New York State.

The Proposed Activity would be located on the south bank of the West Branch Ausable River immediately west of the bridge above the West Branch Ausable River on NY-9N, Hamlet of Au Sable Forks, Town of Jay, Essex County, New York. The Proposed Activity will include the installation of an approximately 185-foot long flood wall, an approximately 210-foot-long earthen berm, and stormwater outlet structures with a rip-rap apron.

The Proposed Activity will result in approximately 0.2 acres of permanent impacts in the 100-year floodplain and approximately 0.01 acre of permanent impacts in wetlands (below the ordinary high water mark (OHWM) of the West Branch Ausable River). The disturbance below the OHWM of the West Branch Ausable River is associated with the installation of a rip-rap apron from a stormwater outlet structure with a backflow preventer. The disturbance in the floodplain is associated with the installation of concrete flood wall and earthen berm structures. Project implementation would be conditioned upon issuance of applicable federal and state permits. The Proposed Activity would be constructed in accordance with federal and state permit requirements and their conditions. Best management practices will be implemented during construction to prevent impacts to the floodplain and wetlands adjacent to the Proposed Activity. Floodplain maps based on the FEMA Base Flood Elevation Maps and wetlands maps based on the National Wetland Inventory and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) data have been prepared and are available for review with additional information at http://www.stormrecovery.ny.gov/environmental-docs.Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the Proposed Activity or request further information by contacting Matt Accardi, New York State Homes & Community Renewal, Governors Office of Storm Recovery, 25 Beaver Street, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10004; email: Matt.Accardi@stormrecovery.ny.gov. Standard office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call: (212) 480-6265. All comments received by March 30, 2020 will be considered.

VN-03/14/2020-1TC-242288|